The latest Readers' Photos sent in to the Hunts Post this week

Published:
12:00 PM June 14, 2022
Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.
Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.
If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Zoe Caves took this photo in Kimbolton before a Jubilee street party
- Credit: Zoe Caves
Bob Thurgood took this picture of swans at Houghton Mill
- Credit: Bob Thurgood
Isaac Brindley took this picture at the Somersham Nature Reserve
- Credit: Isaac Brindley
David Remmington took this photo of a swan in Ely
- Credit: David Remmington
Moria Clelland took this photo in St Ives
- Credit: Moria Clelland
Daniella Smith took this picture of a black squirrel in the thicket at Houghton
- Credit: Daniella Smith
Jill Neilson photographed these irises in the garden
- Credit: Jill Neilson
Malcolm Lynn took this photo of a toad in Hilton
- Credit: Malcolm Lynn
Dorothy Smith captured this image of fungi in St Ives
- Credit: Dorothy Smith