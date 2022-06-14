Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The latest Readers' Photos sent in to the Hunts Post this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM June 14, 2022
Moria Clelland captured this image of Jubilee colours in St Ives

Moria Clelland captured this image of Jubilee colours in St Ives - Credit: Moria Clelland

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'summer', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Zoe Caves took this photo in Kimbolton before a Jubilee street party

Zoe Caves took this photo in Kimbolton before a Jubilee street party - Credit: Zoe Caves

Bob Thurgood took this picture of swans at Houghton Mill

Bob Thurgood took this picture of swans at Houghton Mill - Credit: Bob Thurgood

Isaac Brindley took this picture at the Somersham Nature Reserve

Isaac Brindley took this picture at the Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Isaac Brindley

David Remmington took this photo of a swan in Ely

David Remmington took this photo of a swan in Ely - Credit: David Remmington

Moria Clelland took this photo in St Ives

Moria Clelland took this photo in St Ives - Credit: Moria Clelland

Daniella Smith took this picture of a black squirrel in the thicket at Houghton

Daniella Smith took this picture of a black squirrel in the thicket at Houghton - Credit: Daniella Smith

Jill Neilson photographed these irises in the garden

Jill Neilson photographed these irises in the garden - Credit: Jill Neilson

Malcolm Lynn took this photo of a toad in Hilton 

Malcolm Lynn took this photo of a toad in Hilton - Credit: Malcolm Lynn

Dorothy Smith captured this image of fungi in St Ives

Dorothy Smith captured this image of fungi in St Ives - Credit: Dorothy Smith


