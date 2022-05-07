Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Here are some of this week's Readers' Photos

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM May 7, 2022
Maurice Allain took this picture of a bee hotel in Huntingdon

Maurice Allain took this picture of a bee hotel in Huntingdon - Credit: Maurice Allain

Here are some of our Readers' Photos which were sent in this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Martin West captured this view of the River Great Ouse in St Neots

Martin West captured this view of the River Great Ouse in St Neots - Credit: Martin West

Amy Myatt took this photo in St Ives on St George's Day

Amy Myatt took this photo in St Ives on St George's Day - Credit: Amy Myatt

Daniela Smith sent us her photo of a 'bird on a branch'

Daniela Smith sent us her photo of a 'bird on a branch' - Credit: Daniela Smith

David Remmington took this photo of a robin

David Remmington took this photo of a robin - Credit: David Remmington

Gerry Brown took this image at the riverside in Godmanchester

Gerry Brown took this image at the riverside in Godmanchester - Credit: Gerry Brown

Lee Nutt took this photo at Hinchingbrooke Park

Lee Nutt took this photo at Hinchingbrooke Park - Credit: Lee Nutt

'Puff Robin' sent in by Ian Morrison from Eaton Socon in St Neots

'Puff Robin' sent in by Ian Morrison from Eaton Socon in St Neots - Credit: Ian Morrison

Gerry Brown captured this photo of blossom in Warboys

Gerry Brown captured this photo of blossom in Warboys - Credit: Gerry Brown

Julia Elliott's photo of a jay in her garden in Abbots Ripton

Julia Elliott's photo of a jay in her garden in Abbots Ripton - Credit: Julia Elliott


