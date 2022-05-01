Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Here are some photos taken by Hunts Post readers this week

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM May 1, 2022
Andrew Moore sent in this photo of springtime in Brampton Wood

Andrew Moore sent in this photo of springtime in Brampton Wood - Credit: Andrew Moore

Here are some of our Readers' Photos which were sent in this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Brian Woodroff took this photo of the view in Godmanchester

Brian Woodroff took this photo of the view in Godmanchester - Credit: Brian Woodroff

Claire Reynolds sent in this photo of her miniature dachshund Billy

Claire Reynolds sent in this photo of her miniature dachshund Billy - Credit: Claire Reynolds

Sandy Large took this photo of a dandelion spreading seed at Sudbury Meadow

Sandy Large took this photo of a dandelion spreading seed at Sudbury Meadow - Credit: Sandy Large

Gerry Brown captured this chaffinch in his back garden

Gerry Brown captured this chaffinch in his back garden - Credit: Gerry Brown

David Remmington took this photo of a swan at Eaton Socon in St Neots

David Remmington took this photo of a swan at Eaton Socon in St Neots - Credit: David Remmington

David King captured this image of perfect stripes in Huntingdon

David King captured this image of perfect stripes in Huntingdon - Credit: David King

Sally Jex took this beautiful photo of bluebells

Sally Jex took this beautiful photo of bluebells - Credit: Sally Jex

Sandy Large took this picture of a buttercup at Sudbury Meadow

Sandy Large took this picture of a buttercup at Sudbury Meadow - Credit: Sandy Large

Val Thompson sent this picture of a bird enjoying lunch

Val Thompson sent this picture of a bird enjoying lunch - Credit: Val Thompson


Huntingdon News

Don't Miss

Cambridgeshire Police were called to reports of "several dog bites" at Needingworth

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Five suspected stolen caravans seized at Needingworth encampment

Will Durrant

Author Picture Icon
A row of fire engines on a road.

Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service

Brampton: 13 fire crews attended thatched roof blaze

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Thieves stole a woman's purse inside Tesco, Sapley.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Purse stolen from woman in Tesco supermarket in Sapley

Pearce Bates

Author Picture Icon
Jordan Affleck, 24, from Bedfordshire, has been sentenced to two years and four months in prison.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Cambridge Crown Court jails man for stalking former girlfriend

Alexander Gilham

person