Here are some photos taken by Hunts Post readers this week

Andrew Moore sent in this photo of springtime in Brampton Wood - Credit: Andrew Moore

Here are some of our Readers' Photos which were sent in this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Brian Woodroff took this photo of the view in Godmanchester - Credit: Brian Woodroff

Claire Reynolds sent in this photo of her miniature dachshund Billy - Credit: Claire Reynolds

Sandy Large took this photo of a dandelion spreading seed at Sudbury Meadow - Credit: Sandy Large

Gerry Brown captured this chaffinch in his back garden - Credit: Gerry Brown

David Remmington took this photo of a swan at Eaton Socon in St Neots - Credit: David Remmington

David King captured this image of perfect stripes in Huntingdon - Credit: David King

Sally Jex took this beautiful photo of bluebells - Credit: Sally Jex

Sandy Large took this picture of a buttercup at Sudbury Meadow - Credit: Sandy Large

Val Thompson sent this picture of a bird enjoying lunch - Credit: Val Thompson



