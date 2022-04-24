Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Here are some of our Readers' Photos from this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 11:00 AM April 24, 2022
James Sinclair photographed this Easter lamb

James Sinclair photographed this Easter lamb - Credit: James Sinclair

Here are some of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Bradley captured this photo of a tree reflected in the water

Andrew Bradley captured this photo of a tree reflected in the water - Credit: Andrew Bradley

David Remmington took this photo of a butterfly in the garden

David Remmington took this photo of a butterfly in the garden - Credit: David Remmington

Daniela Smith photographed this cherry tree in bloom

Daniela Smith photographed this cherry tree in bloom - Credit: Daniela Smith

Christina Cowan's photo of a spring garden

Christina Cowan's photo of a spring garden - Credit: Christina Cowan

Jane Lamberton captured this speckled wood butterfly in Gamlingay

Jane Lamberton captured this speckled wood butterfly in Gamlingay - Credit: Jane Lamberton

Gerry Brown took this photo of fields across Warboys

Gerry Brown took this photo of fields across Warboys - Credit: Gerry Brown

Mary Hall spotted this knitted heart for Ukraine while out on a walk

Mary Hall spotted this knitted heart for Ukraine while out on a walk - Credit: Mary Hall

Nick Boulding sent in this photo of Houghton

Nick Boulding sent in this photo of Houghton - Credit: Nick Boulding

Ian Morrison sent in this picture of springtime in Eaton Socon

Ian Morrison sent in this picture of springtime in Eaton Socon - Credit: Ian Morrison


