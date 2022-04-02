Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Here are some of this week's Readers' Photos

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM April 2, 2022
Peter Whitehead captured this photo of an old gate and footpath at Hemingford Grey

Peter Whitehead captured this photo of an old gate and footpath at Hemingford Grey - Credit: Peter Whitehead

Here are some of the Hunts Post Readers' Photos from this week.

Our theme at the moment is 'spring', despite the recent bout of snowy weather, but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Andrew Bradley photographed sunrise at the Huntingdon riverside

Andrew Bradley photographed sunrise at the Huntingdon riverside - Credit: Andrew Bradley

Daniela Smith captured this photo of a squirrel having a snack in the garden

Daniela Smith captured this photo of a squirrel having a snack in the garden - Credit: Daniela Smith

Dorothy Smith captured this picture of a dog enjoying the snow

Dorothy Smith captured this picture of a dog enjoying the snow - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Gerry Brown took this photo in Warboys

Gerry Brown took this photo in Warboys - Credit: Gerry Brown

David Remmington captured the surprising springtime snowfall

David Remmington captured the surprising springtime snowfall - Credit: David Remmington

Claire Reynolds took this photo of a magnolia tree in Cambridge

Claire Reynolds took this photo of a magnolia tree in Cambridge - Credit: Claire Reynolds

Marie Naylor sent in this picture of an unusual cloud formation

Marie Naylor sent in this picture of an unusual cloud formation - Credit: Marie Naylor

Oscar, aged 14, sent in this picture

Oscar, aged 14, sent in this picture - Credit: Oscar

Helen Seed took this photo of blossom on the trees

Helen Seed took this photo of blossom on the trees - Credit: Helen Seed


