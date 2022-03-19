Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Here are some of the Readers' Photos for this week

Author Picture Icon

Anne Suslak

Published: 12:00 PM March 19, 2022
Isaac Brindley photographed this robin at Somersham Nature Reserve

Isaac Brindley photographed this robin at Somersham Nature Reserve - Credit: Isaac Brindley

Here are some of the Readers' Photos sent in to the Hunts Post this week.

Our current theme is 'spring',  but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Annette Eggett took this photo of a meadow at Hemingford Grey

Annette Eggett took this photo of a meadow at Hemingford Grey - Credit: Annette Eggett

Daniele Smith took this picture of blossom at Fenstanton

Daniele Smith took this picture of blossom at Fenstanton - Credit: Daniele Smith

Dorothy Smith captured a blustery day in St Ives

Dorothy Smith captured a blustery day in St Ives - Credit: Dorothy Smith

Gerry Brown took this picture of a daffodil, showing that spring is well on the way

Gerry Brown took this picture of a daffodil, showing that spring is well on the way - Credit: Gerry Brown

Nick Boulding captured this image of fungus on a rotting tree

Nick Boulding captured this image of fungus on a rotting tree - Credit: Nick Boulding

Judith Johnson took this photo of daffodils by the roadside in Great Barford

Judith Johnson took this photo of daffodils by the roadside in Great Barford - Credit: Judith Johnson

Gerry Brown captured this image of crocuses in Ramsey

Gerry Brown captured this image of crocuses in Ramsey - Credit: Gerry Brown

Richard Cranwell took this photo of a pheasant enjoying a bird feeder

Richard Cranwell took this photo of a pheasant enjoying a bird feeder - Credit: Richard Cranwell

Maurice Allain captured this striking sunrise over Huntingdon

Maurice Allain captured this striking sunrise over Huntingdon - Credit: Maurice Allain

Moria Clelland took this picture of blossom in Cambridge

Moria Clelland took this picture of blossom in Cambridge - Credit: Moria Clelland

Val Thompson took this photo of a pair of collared doves in her back garden

Val Thompson took this photo of a pair of collared doves in her back garden - Credit: Val Thompson

