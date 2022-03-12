Here are some of this week's Readers' Photos

Brian Parker captured this picture of a robin in the garden - Credit: Brian Parker

Here are some of the photos which have been sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Jane Lamberton took this photo of cormorants nesting at Paxton Pits - Credit: Jane Lamberton

James Kennedy captured this image at Grafham Water - Credit: James Kennedy

David Remmington took this picture of a butterfly on his daughter's arm - Credit: David Remmington

Peter Hagger captured this photo of a swan at the River Great Ouse - Credit: Peter Hagger

Moria Clelland took this photo while on a walk in St Neots - Credit: Moria Clelland

Malcolm Lynn captured this action shot of two pheasants fighting in the garden - Credit: Malcolm Lynn

Peter Hagger took this photo of St Neots Parish Church - Credit: Peter Hagger

Jane Lamberton captured this photo of a heron in Eynesbury - Credit: Jane Lamberton

Sally Jex took this photo at St Mary's Church in St Neots - Credit: Sally Jex



