Here are some of our Readers' Photos from this week

Anne Suslak

Published: 2:00 PM March 5, 2022
Gerry Brown captured this striking image of stormy weather in Chatteris

Gerry Brown captured this striking image of stormy weather in Chatteris - Credit: Gerry Brown

Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.

Our current theme is 'spring', as the weather is hopefully getting warmer, but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.

If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.

Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.

Peter Whitehead captured this photo over Houghton Meadow

Peter Whitehead captured this photo over Houghton Meadow - Credit: Peter Whitehead

Gerry Brown took this picture of a robin singing in Somersham

Gerry Brown took this picture of a robin singing in Somersham - Credit: Gerry Brown

Peter Hagger took this photo at Wimpole Hall

Peter Hagger took this photo at Wimpole Hall - Credit: Peter Hagger

Nick Boulding captured this image of a squirrel in the garden

Nick Boulding captured this image of a squirrel in the garden - Credit: Nick Boulding

Oscar O'Rourke, age 14, captured these flowers blooming among the trees

Oscar O'Rourke, age 14, captured these flowers blooming among the trees - Credit: Oscar O'Rourke

Daniela Smith captured this image in Holywell churchyard

Daniela Smith captured this image in Holywell churchyard - Credit: Daniela Smith

Dorothy Smith captured this image in Houghton

Dorothy Smith captured this image in Houghton - Credit: Dorothy Smith

These snowdrops were photographed by 14-year-old Oscar O'Rourke

These snowdrops were photographed by 14-year-old Oscar O'Rourke - Credit: Oscar O'Rourke

Dave Oxborough took this photo of a buzzard in St Neots

Dave Oxborough took this photo of a buzzard in St Neots - Credit: Dave Oxborough


