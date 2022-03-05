Here are some of our Readers' Photos from this week

Published:
2:00 PM March 5, 2022
Here are some of the photos sent in by Hunts Post readers this week.
Our current theme is 'spring', as the weather is hopefully getting warmer, but we are happy to accept photos on other subjects.
If you would like to send a picture to The Hunts Post for publication in print and online, we prefer jpeg images.
Please include your full name and a brief description of what you have taken.
Peter Whitehead captured this photo over Houghton Meadow
- Credit: Peter Whitehead
Gerry Brown took this picture of a robin singing in Somersham
- Credit: Gerry Brown
Peter Hagger took this photo at Wimpole Hall
- Credit: Peter Hagger
Nick Boulding captured this image of a squirrel in the garden
- Credit: Nick Boulding
Oscar O'Rourke, age 14, captured these flowers blooming among the trees
- Credit: Oscar O'Rourke
Daniela Smith captured this image in Holywell churchyard
- Credit: Daniela Smith
Dorothy Smith captured this image in Houghton
- Credit: Dorothy Smith
These snowdrops were photographed by 14-year-old Oscar O'Rourke
- Credit: Oscar O'Rourke
Dave Oxborough took this photo of a buzzard in St Neots
- Credit: Dave Oxborough