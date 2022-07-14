Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Check out this week's Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:40 AM July 14, 2022
Daniela Smith's photo was taken on the beach at Cromer.

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.

Mags Frost sent us her pic of a visitor to her garden.

The current theme is Summer, but we can accept images on any subject.

Photo of Egyptian Geese at Longstowe Hall which has been sent in by Malcolm Lynn.

We are happy to accept images on any subject, but we need you to include your full name and a brief description of your photograph and where it was taken.

Moria Clelland sent us her picture of a Campsis plant.

There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post print edition.

David Remmington captured this bee on a plant in his garden.

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Thank you to everyone who has taken the time to send a photo in. 

Chinese bridge at Wimpole sent in by Jane Lamberton

Kirsty Lucas sent us this pic of a bee she has called Debbie!

Gerry Brown took his image at Ramsey Brook.

Chris Street captured his image of the sun setting at Hinchingbrooke Park.

Kirsty Lucas took this photo in her garden.

