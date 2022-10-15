Moria Clelland took her image at Skylark in March. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Here is a selection of reader photos for The Hunts Post this week. included is a great close-up of a spider's web from Ian Morrison, and Mags Frost managed to capture an image of a beautiful sunset over Huntingdon.

Would you like to take a photos for The Hunts Post that could be used in print and online?

Our current theme is Autumn, but we can accept images on any subject. Please send your photos, with a brief description of what you have taken, and include your full name, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Gerry Brown's Autumnal image of conkers was taken at Ramsey. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Peter Hagger stopped off at the Raptor Foundation at Woodhurst. - Credit: PETER HAGGER

This image of a moody sky over All Saints Church, in Huntingdon, was taken by Mags Frost. - Credit: MAGS FROST

Dogs Joey and Stewi on a woodland path at Wyton. - Credit: ANDREW BRADLEY

Dogs Joey and Stewi on a woodland path at Wyton. - Credit: ANDREW BRADLEY

This great close-up of a spider was taken by Ian Morrison. - Credit: IAN MORRISON















