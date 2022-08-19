Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Check out this week's Reader Photos for August 24

Debbie Davies

Published: 11:30 AM August 19, 2022
Isaac Brindley took this wonderful sunset image at the Somersham Nature Reserve.

Isaac Brindley took this wonderful sunset image at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: ISAAC BRINDLEY

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos which include some wonderful close-up shots of wildlife as well as images of the moon and sun some by those who are just out and about in the community.

Our current theme is Summer, but we are happy to accept images on any subject. This long, dry hot spell offers plenty of opportunity to capture the season in extreme circumstances. Please include your full name with any images and a brief description of what you have taken and where it was taken.

We prefer Jpeg images which should be sent via email, to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

Dorothy Smith's picture of  bee on an Agapanjthus plant in her garden.

Dorothy Smith's picture of bee on an Agapanjthus plant in her garden. - Credit: DOROTHY SMITH

Daniella Smith came across these two skeletons while on a walk in Fenstanton.

Daniella Smith came across these two skeletons while on a walk in Fenstanton. - Credit: DANIELLA SMITH

Gerry Brown's image of a Roe deer taken at Oldhurst.

Gerry Brown's image of a Roe deer taken at Oldhurst. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Gerry Brown captured this image of a Holly Blue butterfly at the Somersham Nature Reserve.

Gerry Brown captured this image of a Holly Blue butterfly at the Somersham Nature Reserve. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Ian Morrison, from Eaton Socon, sent us this photo of his strange houseguest.

Ian Morrison, from Eaton Socon, sent us this photo of his strange houseguest. - Credit: IAN MORRISON

George Large captured this budding acorn in Eaton Socon.

George Large captured this budding acorn in Eaton Socon. - Credit: GEORGE LARGE

Varshini Rasappan sent us this image of beautiful roses.

Varshini Rasappan sent us this image of beautiful roses. - Credit: VARSHINI RASAPPAN

Jemma Sylvester sent us this photograph taken by her 13-year-old daughter.

Jemma Sylvester sent us this photograph taken by her 13-year-old daughter. - Credit: JEMMA SYLVESTER

Jane Lamberton captured this image of the super full moon on August 12.

Jane Lamberton captured this image of the super full moon on August 12. - Credit: JANE LAMBERTON
























































