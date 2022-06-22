Published:
2:56 PM June 22, 2022
Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.
We are happy to accept images on any subject, but please include your full name and a brief description of your picture and where it was taken.
There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post print edition.
Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.
James Sinclair took this image of a male Goldfinch.
- Credit: JAMES SINCLAIR
Vicky Gould took her photo of a swan at Hayling Lake in Little Paxton, in St Neots.
- Credit: VICKY GOULD
A beautiful image of a rose sent in by Alan Reader, from Sawtry.
- Credit: ALAN READER
Daniela Smith took her summer scene at Godmanchester.
- Credit: DANIELA SMITH
David Remmington captured this Scarlett Tiger Moth at Longstowe.
- Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON
A beautiful pink summer sky in St Ives captured by Oliver Scott.
- Credit: OLIVER SCOTT
Gerry Brown's image of a Tiger Moth aircraft which he took at the Duxford Airshow.
- Credit: GERRY BROWN
Wild fllowers at Houghton Lock taken by Moria Clelland.
- Credit: MORIA CLELLAND
Jon Bailey took his image at the Fen Drayton Nature Reserve.
- Credit: JON BAILEY