Readers' Photos for June 23 - send us your images

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:56 PM June 22, 2022
Colin Underwood sent us his image of a Kingfisher that he took in March.

Colin Underwood sent us his image of a Kingfisher that he took in March. - Credit: COLIN UNDERWOOD

Here is a selection of this week's Hunts Post Readers' Photos. Look and see if yours is included, but please be patient if you can't see it as we do receive a lot of submissions.

We are happy to accept images on any subject, but please include your full name and a brief description of your picture and where it was taken.

There will be more images published in next week's Hunts Post print edition.

Send Jpeg images via email to: editor@huntspost.co.uk.

James Sinclair took this image of a male Goldfinch.

James Sinclair took this image of a male Goldfinch. - Credit: JAMES SINCLAIR

Vicky Gould took her photo of a swan at Hayling Lake in Little Paxton, in St Neots.

Vicky Gould took her photo of a swan at Hayling Lake in Little Paxton, in St Neots. - Credit: VICKY GOULD

A beautiful image of a rose sent in by Alan Reader, from Sawtry.

A beautiful image of a rose sent in by Alan Reader, from Sawtry. - Credit: ALAN READER

Daniela Smith took her summer scene at Godmanchester.

Daniela Smith took her summer scene at Godmanchester. - Credit: DANIELA SMITH

David Remmington captured this Scarlett Tiger Moth at Longstowe.

David Remmington captured this Scarlett Tiger Moth at Longstowe. - Credit: DAVID REMMINGTON

A beautiful pink summer sky in St Ives captured by Oliver Scott.

A beautiful pink summer sky in St Ives captured by Oliver Scott. - Credit: OLIVER SCOTT

Gerry Brown's image of a Tiger Moth aircraft which he took at the Duxford Airshow.

Gerry Brown's image of a Tiger Moth aircraft which he took at the Duxford Airshow. - Credit: GERRY BROWN

Wild fllowers at Houghton Lock taken by Moria Clelland.

Wild fllowers at Houghton Lock taken by Moria Clelland. - Credit: MORIA CLELLAND

Jon Bailey took his image at the Fen Drayton Nature Reserve. - Credit: JON BAILEY




















