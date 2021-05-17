News Huntingdon News St Neots News Things to do Sport E-Edition
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Six of the Best of our Hunts Post Reader Photos

Author Picture Icon

Debbie Davies

Published: 2:00 PM May 17, 2021   
Stuart Buckminster took this stunning shot of a Kingfisher at the riverside in St Neots. 

Stuart Buckminster took this stunning shot of a Kingfisher at the riverside in St Neots. - Credit: STUART BUCKMINSTER

Here are our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week. Wonderful images of wildlife and spring flowers which show some real skill and patience from those taking the photos.

Our current theme is Spring and Lockdown easing (whatever that means to you). We prefer Jpeg images of at around 1MB. Send to: editor@huntsPost.co.uk.

Sally Jex took this image in St Neots.

Sally Jex took this image in St Neots. - Credit: SALLY JEX

Steve Cracknell took this on the Forty Foot drain at Ramsey.

Steve Cracknell took this on the Forty Foot drain at Ramsey. - Credit: STEVE CRACKNELL


''I prefer a bath' image taken by Simon Andrews in Wood Walton.

''I prefer a bath' image taken by Simon Andrews in Wood Walton. - Credit: SIMON ANDREWS

Brian Parker's image showing a 'river of Anemone' at Anglesey Abbey.

Brian Parker's image showing a 'river of Anemone' at Anglesey Abbey. - Credit: BRIAN PARKER

Penny Pryor's image of a Canadian Goose.

Penny Pyror sent us this image of 'Gordon' the Canadian Goose who makes regular visits to her houseboat. - Credit: PENNY PRYOR

















You may also want to watch:

St Neots News
Huntingdon News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

The old viaduct at Huntingdon is being removed at part of the A14 upgrade.

Not one, but possibly two viaducts for St Neots!

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Family-run cheesecake emporium LO's has opened its doors in Brampton.

Lockdown Easing

Life is sweet! Cheesecake emporium opens in Brampton

Clare Butler

Author Picture Icon
New and former mayors of Cambridgeshire

Labour Party | Interview

£100k homes scrapped 'with almost immediate effect' says Mayor

Robert Alexander Local Democracy Reporter

Logo Icon
The St Neots Street Food Festival will take place on May 23.

Celebration of food and drink at town's first street food festival

Debbie Davies

Author Picture Icon
Comments powered by Disqus