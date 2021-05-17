Here are our Hunts Post Reader Photos for this week. Wonderful images of wildlife and spring flowers which show some real skill and patience from those taking the photos.
Our current theme is Spring and Lockdown easing (whatever that means to you). We prefer Jpeg images of at around 1MB. Send to: editor@huntsPost.co.uk.
Sally Jex took this image in St Neots.
- Credit: SALLY JEX
Steve Cracknell took this on the Forty Foot drain at Ramsey.
- Credit: STEVE CRACKNELL
''I prefer a bath' image taken by Simon Andrews in Wood Walton.
- Credit: SIMON ANDREWS
Brian Parker's image showing a 'river of Anemone' at Anglesey Abbey.
- Credit: BRIAN PARKER
Penny Pyror sent us this image of 'Gordon' the Canadian Goose who makes regular visits to her houseboat.
- Credit: PENNY PRYOR
