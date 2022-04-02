LETTER OF THE WEEK: 'Something needs to be done about station parking'
- Credit: HUNTS POST
It is not the first time I have had delays and difficulties in paying for parking on a Sunday morning at Huntingdon Rail Station.
On Sunday March 27, from 8.30am, I was unsuccessful in paying for parking and I wasn’t the only person having difficulties.
I do not have a modern phone and was informed by rail staff that only ONE parking meter in the station car park caters for other forms of payment (card or coins) - this one was working at a snail’s pace.
Then after a few minutes, the machine declared “transaction declined”. Before I got fined for non-payment, I removed my car, parked elsewhere and consequently missed my train.
A very poor start to what should have been an enjoyable day out.
Please, please, can someone do something to get the payment system to work efficiently. This just isn’t good enough.
Janet Robinson
