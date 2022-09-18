Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
Child Book: Rise of the School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani

Logo Icon

Teresa Knight

Published: 11:00 AM September 18, 2022
Rise of the School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani.

Rise of the School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani. - Credit: WATERSTONES

Rise of the School for Good and Evil by Soman Chainani.

Soon to be a series on Netflix, starring Charlize Theron and Cate Blanchett this epic fantasy series aimed at 9-12 year olds begins with this wonderful world building prequel.

The battle between Good and Evil begins. Two brothers Rafal and Rhian. One Good. One Evil. Together, they watch over the Endless Woods.

Together, they choose the students for the School for Good and Evil. Together they train them, teach them, prepare them for their fate.

However something goes wrong, and soon the whole world of the Endless Woods is under threat. Full of plenty of magic and surprises. This is a wonderful introduction to this series which is now seven books and counting.

If you have an avid Harry Potter fans in the house, then this is an exciting series to explore and certainly stands alongside the best of children's fantasy writing.

