This week's adult book review is The Leviathan

Teresa Knight

Published: 10:00 AM February 5, 2022
The Levithan by Rosie Andrews is our adult book review of the week.

A suspenseful and intriguing thriller set in the Civil War period in rural Norfolk.

Thomas Treadwater is returning to his family farm weary from battle. His sister has written a disturbing letter describing how a new servant girl has bewitched their father.

When Thomas finally arrives home, his father is in a cationic state, and the local magistrate and 'witchfinder' has imprisoned the servant girl, and Thomas finds his sister has inadvertently cast suspicions on others too.

What follows is a fascinating study of paranoia and fear where nothing is quite what it seems and what is hidden is perhaps the most frightening thing of all. The isolation of the family farm, the bleakness of the flat Norfolk countryside and the suspicious nature of the local people are wonderfully described by Rose Andrews and add another layer to this chilling tale.

A truly inspiring debut and well worth a read.

Books
St Neots News

