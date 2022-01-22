News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property E-Edition
BOOK REVIEW Monster! Hungry! Phone! By Sean Taylor & Fred Benaglia

Joanna Sellick

Published: 10:00 AM January 22, 2022
Monster! Hungry! Phone! is a bold and colourful picture book that is fun for adults and children alike.

Poor, hungry monster just wants some food to eat, but he can't seem to find the right phone number to call!

Along his little journey to find the pizza he craves, we meet a range of exciting characters (including a vegan cheetah and a ping-pong playing Panda!), who will have you wishing you knew more about them.

Finally, our hungry friend reaches the local Pizzeria, but will his food make it to the front door when the delivery driver finds out who is behind the door?

The quirky illustrations by Fred Benaglia make this book feel more interactive, as there are lots of details to explore.

The real fun, however, comes from the rhyming narrative. The back cover's polite warning that this book may make you laugh your socks off is certainly accurate!

