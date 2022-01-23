Review

From the author of the classic A Little Life, the long awaited brilliant new novel from Hanya Yanagihara spans three centuries and three different versions of American life.

You’ll be pleased to know that although as in a A Little Life every emotional heartstring will be pulled, it won’t leave you quite as distraught as her earlier work.

It deals with family, lovers and the search and hope for a utopian paradise. Can that ever be found though as one man's paradise is often another man's idea of hell.

The three sections are cleverly held together with recurring themes, but each story is distinct and relevant to that period.

Her characters are all well rounded complex people and you become totally invested in their fate. You will not always get the neatly wrapped up answer to the many questions that this novel will pose, that is not Yanagihara’s way, but it will become the most talked about book of the year and possibly years to come.