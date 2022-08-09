In need of more space? The benefits of self-storage for your business or home  

Promotion

Major life events such as moving house or starting a business can leave you lacking the space you need. Thankfully, there’s a convenient way to resolve this problem without filling up your home.

“Sometimes, big life changes mean we require more room at short notice, which we all know can be stressful,” says James Jackson-Stops, director of Blue Bear Self Storage. “Whether you’re downsizing or upsizing, starting a family, decluttering your home office or need somewhere to store bulky sports equipment, our handy self-storage units could be the ideal solution.”

With a site based in St Ives and a new facility due to open in Huntingdon this autumn, Blue Bear Self Storage offers local residents a simple and affordable method of storing their belongings temporarily or long-term.

Below, James tells us about the benefits of using a drive-up self-storage unit and how it can help to make your life easier.

Q: What are the benefits of self-storage?

A: A great benefit of using an outdoor storage unit is how efficient and easy it is to use on a daily basis. At Blue Bear, you can simply drive up to the unit in your car and unload or pick up your items as often as you like. The drawback of other indoor storage facilities is that you’re often allocated a time-slot to visit your unit, and there can be long queues to get onto the site, making it a more time-consuming process.

Our St Ives site is located just two miles from the town centre, providing easy access for many towns and villages in Cambridgeshire.

Q: How can self-storage keep my home or business more organised?

A: It’s easy for our homes to become cluttered, especially if you’re going through a major life change. Ideally, your living spaces should be used for the essentials that you need day-to-day – not for boxes of out-of-season clothes that are collecting dust or that pair of skis you haven’t used in years.

Storage containers allow you to safely store your belongings without taking up valuable space within your home.

Q: Why should I use Blue Bear Self Storage?

A: Unlike many other indoor storage facilities, our containers are purpose-built, waterproof shipping containers. There are many misconceptions about outdoor storage units, mostly regarding temperature and security.

Our units are completely safe to use in hot weather and during the colder months, with vents to provide continuous air flow. We also provide 24/7 CCTV security throughout the premises, which is fully-fenced with electric gates and floodlighting. Customers are given a unique access code for added security and peace of mind.

If you need storage urgently, we’ll make every effort to arrange a solution as soon as possible. Simply get a quote from our website, get in touch to book your unit with one of our friendly team members, and move in.

Q: Is there anything I can't store in self-storage?

A: The vast majority of items are well-suited to our storage containers. However, we advise our customers to avoid storing wine, high-value paintings or anything with a tendency to deteriorate if it’s not kept in specific conditions.

Q: What size storage containers are available at Blue Bear Self Storage?

A: We offer four different container sizes to suit different needs. Our smallest unit is 40 square feet, which is roughly the size of a large cupboard. The next size up is slightly bigger at 60 square feet, then moving up to 80 square feet, which is a similar size to a standard garden shed. Our largest unit is 160 square feet and is capable of holding the contents of a three to four-bedroom house.

Q: Can I access the storage unit anytime I want?

A: Customers can enter the site whenever they like between the hours of 6AM and 8PM, 365 days a year, meaning you can fit visits around your schedule to suit what works best for you.

Q: Is self-storage affordable?

A: We’re proud to be offering our customers the most affordable prices to store their items, which can be up to half the price of other storage facilities in the area.

We operate on a flexible rolling monthly agreement, which you can start and stop as and when you need to. Or, if you’re looking for a long-term solution, you can save 10 per cent on your fees by paying upfront for a six-month contract.

For more information on renting your own storage unit, visit bluebearstorage.co.uk. For enquiries, contact info@bluebearstorage.co.uk or 01480 759220.