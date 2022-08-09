Hunts Post+ News Godmanchester News Huntingdon News Ramsey News St Ives News St Neots News Property
The Hunts Post > Lifestyle

Promotion

In need of more space? The benefits of self-storage for your business or home  

Author Picture Icon

Victoria Chapman

Published: 3:36 PM August 9, 2022
Woman holding storage box at Blue Bear Self Storage in St Ives, Cambridge

Blue Bear Self Storage offers a hassle-free and affordable resolution to your storage problems. - Credit: Blue Bear Self Storage

Major life events such as moving house or starting a business can leave you lacking the space you need. Thankfully, there’s a convenient way to resolve this problem without filling up your home.

“Sometimes, big life changes mean we require more room at short notice, which we all know can be stressful,” says James Jackson-Stops, director of Blue Bear Self Storage. “Whether you’re downsizing or upsizing, starting a family, decluttering your home office or need somewhere to store bulky sports equipment, our handy self-storage units could be the ideal solution.” 

With a site based in St Ives and a new facility due to open in Huntingdon this autumn, Blue Bear Self Storage offers local residents a simple and affordable method of storing their belongings temporarily or long-term. 

Below, James tells us about the benefits of using a drive-up self-storage unit and how it can help to make your life easier.

People using storage boxes for Blue Bear Self Storage in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

Storage containers allow you to safely store your belongings without taking up valuable space within your home. - Credit: Blue Bear Self Storage

Q: What are the benefits of self-storage? 

A: A great benefit of using an outdoor storage unit is how efficient and easy it is to use on a daily basis. At Blue Bear, you can simply drive up to the unit in your car and unload or pick up your items as often as you like. The drawback of other indoor storage facilities is that you’re often allocated a time-slot to visit your unit, and there can be long queues to get onto the site, making it a more time-consuming process. 

Our St Ives site is located just two miles from the town centre, providing easy access for many towns and villages in Cambridgeshire.  

Q: How can self-storage keep my home or business more organised? 

A: It’s easy for our homes to become cluttered, especially if you’re going through a major life change. Ideally, your living spaces should be used for the essentials that you need day-to-day – not for boxes of out-of-season clothes that are collecting dust or that pair of skis you haven’t used in years.  

Most Read

  1. 1 No water relief for depleted rivers and reservoirs with another heatwave forecast
  2. 2 'Risk of injury' - Aldi recalls product due to safety fears
  3. 3 Family pay tribute to 'hard worker' father killed in A14 crash
  1. 4 Planning proposal for a new café to be reviewed by St Neots Town Council
  2. 5 Little Gransden Air and Car Show to celebrate 30 years of fundraising for children in need
  3. 6 Joyce proudly shows off her 100th birthday card from the Queen
  4. 7 War-time crash crew take on street names in Godmanchester
  5. 8 Little Gransden woman in line for prestigious national award
  6. 9 St Neots man who put 'fear into the lives' of his victims is jailed
  7. 10 Jail for St Neots man described as 'exceptionally dangerous'

Storage containers allow you to safely store your belongings without taking up valuable space within your home.

Woman using Blue Bear Self Storage boxes to help her move house in St Ives, Cambridgeshire

Blue Bear Self Storage can arrange a contract that's suited to your personal needs, whether you're moving house or need a more permanent solution. - Credit: Blue Bear Self Storage

Q: Why should I use Blue Bear Self Storage? 

A: Unlike many other indoor storage facilities, our containers are purpose-built, waterproof shipping containers. There are many misconceptions about outdoor storage units, mostly regarding temperature and security.  

Our units are completely safe to use in hot weather and during the colder months, with vents to provide continuous air flow. We also provide 24/7 CCTV security throughout the premises, which is fully-fenced with electric gates and floodlighting. Customers are given a unique access code for added security and peace of mind.  

If you need storage urgently, we’ll make every effort to arrange a solution as soon as possible. Simply get a quote from our website, get in touch to book your unit with one of our friendly team members, and move in.

Woman packing storage container at Blue Bear Self Storage in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

You can choose from a range of four different sizes of storage container to suit your storage needs. - Credit: Blue Bear Self Storage

Q: Is there anything I can't store in self-storage?   

A: The vast majority of items are well-suited to our storage containers. However, we advise our customers to avoid storing wine, high-value paintings or anything with a tendency to deteriorate if it’s not kept in specific conditions. 

Q: What size storage containers are available at Blue Bear Self Storage? 

A: We offer four different container sizes to suit different needs. Our smallest unit is 40 square feet, which is roughly the size of a large cupboard. The next size up is slightly bigger at 60 square feet, then moving up to 80 square feet, which is a similar size to a standard garden shed. Our largest unit is 160 square feet and is capable of holding the contents of a three to four-bedroom house.

The Blue Bear Self Storage site in St Ives, Cambridgeshire.

The St Ives site for Blue Bear Self Storage is located just two miles from the town centre, providing easy access for many towns and villages in Cambridgeshire. - Credit: Blue Bear Self Storage

Q: Can I access the storage unit anytime I want?

A: Customers can enter the site whenever they like between the hours of 6AM and 8PM, 365 days a year, meaning you can fit visits around your schedule to suit what works best for you.

Q: Is self-storage affordable?

A:  We’re proud to be offering our customers the most affordable prices to store their items, which can be up to half the price of other storage facilities in the area. 

We operate on a flexible rolling monthly agreement, which you can start and stop as and when you need to. Or, if you’re looking for a long-term solution, you can save 10 per cent on your fees by paying upfront for a six-month contract. 

For more information on renting your own storage unit, visit bluebearstorage.co.uk. For enquiries, contact info@bluebearstorage.co.uk or 01480 759220. 

Lifestyle
Interiors
The Hunts Post Business Awards

Don't Miss

A14 near Godmanchester, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man dies after two-vehicle crash on A14

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
A14 between Huntingdon and Cambridge, Cambridgeshire

A14

Man, 37, named as A14 death crash victim

Daniel Mason

Author Picture Icon
Stuart Prigmore's DNA was linked to packages of drugs found in a Huntingdon flat.

Cambridgeshire Constabulary

Man sentenced after DNA found on drugs in a Huntingdon home

Alexander Gilham

person
The B1514 Brampton Road is closed in the daytime on August 6

B1514 Brampton Road closure extended for Saturday

Alexander Gilham

person