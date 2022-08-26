How to keep dogs and children safe together 

Promotion

Dogs make excellent family pets, and the bond they share with children can be truly heart-warming.

Even if you’re not a dog owner, the likelihood of coming into contact with one in everyday life is fairly high. Whether you’re a parent, grandparent or guardian, teaching little ones some key skills around dog safety can help to make sure they are comfortable around each other.

Anna Cowling, education specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity, shares her top tips on how to keep children safe and happy around our canine companions.

Q: What should I teach my children about dogs?

A: There are certain times when dogs prefer to be left alone, and teaching your children to respect their boundaries can reduce the chance of incidents happening. Children should be taught that dogs need space when they are eating, sleeping, hiding or feeling sick. It’s important to make it clear to them that while dogs can be lots of fun to play with, they should never be teased, grabbed or climbed on.

At Woodgreen's family dog workshop, they teach children the ‘3 Ws’: wait for the dog to come to you, and watch for a tail wag before approaching. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Never leave dogs and children unattended, and be sure to keep a close eye on them even when you’re in the same room, to avoid any accidents.

Q: How can I teach my children to approach dogs safely?

A: We don’t recommend allowing your child to go up to a dog they don’t know without speaking to the owner first. Before your child approaches, politely ask the owner if their pet is friendly and if you can pat or play with them.

Dogs will show subtle body language to indicate that they need space - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

At our family dog workshop, we teach the ‘3 Ws’: wait, watch, wag. This means you should wait for the dog to come to you, and watch for a tail wag. This three-step process is easy for children to learn and lets the dog approach them if they want to. Remember, not all dogs will want to play with strangers and they could feel threatened or scared by unwanted attention.

Q: How can I tell if a dog is uncomfortable in a situation?

A: Common behaviours such as yawning, licking their nose or even a slight turn of the head can be subtle signs that your dog needs some space. Being able to pick up on this body language can give you a better understanding of how a dog is feeling so you can act accordingly.

If these signs are ignored, dogs have to escalate their behaviour to show that they are unhappy or uncomfortable, such as by growling or staring. Looking out for and acknowledging the subtle signs can help to ensure that the dog doesn’t have to display undesirable behaviour.

Anna Cowling is an education specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Q: What do I do if a dog runs up to my child?

A: It can be unsettling if a dog comes up to your child without warning, but it's important to remain calm. A dog might misconstrue running away or screaming as a game, or it may frighten them.

If your child doesn’t want to play or pet the dog, teach them to stay still and fold their arms. This will show that they don’t want to play, and the dog should quickly lose interest and leave. If a dog shows aggressive behaviours, such as growling or lunging, tell your child to walk away slowly and calmly.

For more advice about keeping dogs and children safe, join Woodgreen’s monthly Living with Dogs webinar, or take part in the online Family Dog Workshop at any time. Visit woodgreen.org.uk/pet-advice for more information.