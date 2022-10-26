Handy pet care tips: How to keep your pets safe and calm during firework season

Promotion

Drawing the curtains, turning on the TV, comforting your dog and giving them a chew can help ease their nerves during fireworks. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Fireworks can be distressing for pets, but with some simple guidance, you can enjoy a fun festive season with your furry friend.

To find out how to prepare in time for Bonfire Night and New Year’s Eve, we chat with Lindsay Arliss, dog behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity. Below she shares everything you need to know about keeping your pet comfortable during this year’s fireworks displays.

Q: How do I prepare my puppy for fireworks?

A: Young pets, in particular puppies, that haven’t experienced fireworks before will need some exposure to loud noises to help prevent them from getting scared. Try downloading or streaming fireworks sounds on a low volume as they’re playing or eating.

This will help them adapt to the noise while they are relaxed or their attention is otherwise engaged and will teach them there is nothing to fear. Varying the sound recording and escalating the volume over a few sessions will help them acclimatise.

You can also use this method to help them adapt to other loud sounds such as thunder or heavy traffic.

Q: How can I ease my older dog’s anxiety over fireworks?

A: If your dog’s been frightened by fireworks before, you can try using the same method mentioned above to alleviate their fear, though it’s important to take it nice and slow.

Woodgreen Pets Charity's dog and cat calming boxes are ideal for easing your pet's anxiety during fireworks season. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Start by keeping the volume of the soundtrack low and only increase it when you’re certain your dog is focused on their food or toys. It’s important to ensure your pet is doing something they enjoy during this activity, so they can associate the firework sounds with positive feelings. Your vet can also recommend some at-home therapies and supplements to ease their symptoms.

Q: What can I do on the day of the fireworks to help my pet feel at ease?

A: I recommend taking your dog out for a walk and feeding them before the fireworks display begins. You should close the curtains and turn on the TV or radio to reduce the outdoor noise and lights.

Watch out for symptoms that they are scared, such as yawning, licking their lips, shaking or pacing. If you spot this behaviour, it’s important to ensure your pet has somewhere they can hide and feel safe.

It's a good idea to keep cats indoors during Bonfire Night and on New Year's Eve to keep them out of harm's way during fireworks. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

If they approach you, calmly praise them for being brave, and offer them affection and comfort. By giving them a special treat or chew, playing with them or conducting a training session, you can help to distract them and ease their panic.

You can also purchase one of our dog or cat calming boxes to help soothe your pet during the firework season. The boxes contain expertly selected and recommended calming products such as high-quality treats, enrichment items and toys. For dogs, the calming supplement Pet Remedy is also included. 100 per cent of the profits made go towards funding our charity’s vital work.

Q: Should I keep my cat indoors during fireworks?

A: It’s a good idea to keep cats inside on nights when fireworks are planned, just in case they get spooked and to keep them out of harm’s way. To make them feel safe, draw the curtains, turn on some background noise, and provide them with places to hide and an indoor litter tray. It’s best to act as normal as possible and let cats come to you on their terms, instead of trying to reassure them.

Lindsay Arliss is a dog behaviour and training specialist at Woodgreen Pets Charity. - Credit: Woodgreen Pets Charity

Q: Do fireworks scare small pets?

A: Loud bangs and bright flashes also frighten small animals like rabbits and guinea pigs. The best way to make them feel secure is by ensuring they have a companion – smaller pets like to live in pairs or groups as it helps to relax them.

Before the fireworks begin, it’s a good idea to shut them away safely, so they have time to settle. Adding extra hiding spaces, bedding and stimulating treats like feed balls or stuffed toilet rolls to their accommodation will help entertain and calm them while fireworks are going off.

To pick up your personalised dog or cat calming box, visit woodgreen.shop.

For more handy pet care tips visit woodgreen.org.uk/pet-advice or contact the team at 0300 3039333.