Could someone, perhaps our own MP, to whom I have copied this letter, explain how it is that the average member of the public understood the restrictions which were placed on them during ‘lockdown’ when the Prime Minister failed the same test.

Boris Johnston has stated that he thought he was within the regulations he himself introduced. I and many others do not for a moment accept his weasel words, preferring to believe that his attitude derives from an exaggerated and selfish sense of personal worth which permits him to do and say whatever he likes, regardless of its effect on others.

Tony Burnley

Brampton

