The doctors, nurses, healthcare assistants (HCAs) and clerical staff joined the celebration to thank the volunteers for doing such an amazing job and helping them on the ward, which cares for a large number of patients with dementia.

Jade Declan, ward manager on Cherry Ward, said: "We wouldn't be where we are without the invaluable input of the volunteers. They help out at meal times and encourage patients to drink, which are things they often forget how to do. The volunteers also spend time keeping patients company and look for ways to unlock what they enjoy doing, such as puzzles and drawing.

The whole team enjoyed a home-made hot Filipino lunch made by HCA, Albert Indiana. The rest of the food such as cupcakes were made by HCA, Tom Pollard, and staff who came in even though they were off duty.

Many of the volunteers have had first-hand experience of loved ones with dementia and feel passionately about the level of care and understanding people living with dementia need. It can be a hard area to recruit suitable volunteers, due to the sometimes challenging behaviours of patients who may have lost their reasoning skills.

If you are interested in becoming a volunteer contact: Nwangliaft.volunteer@nhs.net or call: 01733 673385 for more details.