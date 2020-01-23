Bathstore is now located at Homebase Huntingdon Bathstore is now located at Homebase Huntingdon

Homebase Huntingdon on Stukeley Road has welcomed in the new year with a brand new look.

The store has been re-designed and now features a dedicated space for kitchen, bathroom and fitted bedroom showrooms. In the showroom area, trained team members are on-hand to inspire and advise customers as they plan and create their dream home.

A free design consultation service is available to give you the best advice on room layouts, styles, products and design features. A virtual 3D design will show you everything from tiles to taps, to space saving ideas and stylish room designs.

Bathstore is also now located at Homebase Huntingdon. With nearly 30 years of experience in high quality, beautiful bathroom ranges, the UK's leading bathroom supplier has a wide range of baths, showers, vanity units and accessories on display.

The much-loved home furnishing ranges have been reintroduced in-store, offering everything from cushions, curtains and comfy throws.

A Tapi Carpets concession can also be found in-store, complementing Homebase's range of products and allowing customers to shop from all the brands they love under one roof.

Homebase Huntingdon is open 8am-8pm Monday-Saturday and 10am-4pm on Sunday.

Stukeley Road, Huntingdon,

PE29 6DA.