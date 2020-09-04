There will be fewer stops in St Neots and journey times into Cambridge will be longer for many.

Here are some views from those who are using the service.

“It’s true that the route needed splitting so that we weren’t waiting for a bus from Oxford, but this is the worst route change yet. A friend tried to get the 3.30 from Cambridge - it was 20 minutes late and the then took two hours 20 minutes to get back to Eaton Socon. How can Stagecoach think this is an improvement?”

Val Dickinson

Eynesbury

St Neots

“The changes made to the X5 service is a disastrous turn of events. We have two new housing estates going up in St Neots with very little work on offer. People will be counting on getting to Cambridge in good time to start jobs, visit Addenbrooke’s Hospital.

Why change something that appears to be working so well. My husband and I make good use of this service on a regular basis. If there was a train as a back up it might be a different kettle of fish.

Is there any hope of overturning this awful decision?”

Lynne Gough

St Neots

“Being a resident of St Neots for many years, I feel once again we have drawn the short straw. Our direct bus service to Cambridge has now turned into a nightmare for many people.

I feel sorry for the people who have to travel daily on this journey, but also for the folks who want to venture into Cambridge for shopping/pleasure. Do we not have any say in the alterations to this service? Going into Cambourne? I’m sure they already have a service that links them to Cambridge, going to the north of Cambridge, CRC and the Cambridge Science Park. Surely there are connections to get people there?

Why do we have to sacrifice our direct service, that up to now worked well? You know the saying, if it isn’t broken don’t fix it”

Daphne Turner

St Neots

“Absolutely crazy decision in a time, when we are trying to get people back to work using public transport, to then degrade the service and lengthen travel time.

To make it worse, no previous consultation. Madness.”

Margaret Parker

St Neots