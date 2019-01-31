Work to make repairs to Puddock Road and Fenside Road, near Warboys, is scheduled for up to four weeks.

Resurfacing work on Puddock Road starts on February 2 and on February 4 for Fenside Road.

Cambridgeshire County Council’s highways team will be carrying out road reconstruction work covering almost 4km of the road - which will include making deep repairs down to the foundation layers and re-cycling the material.

The resurfacing work, on Fenside Road, will continue until February 15, while Puddock Road will continue until February 22. Due to the extensive nature of the repairs and for safety reasons the road will need to be fully closed for the whole duration of the work.

The repairs are being funded by the extra money from The Department for Transport, received at the end of last year.

During the closure, road safety improvements will also be carried out alongside the re-surfacing work on Puddock Road. This will include installing new road signs highlighting the narrow sections of the road, cutting back vegetation and marking the edge of the road with risen ribbed lines - these cause vibration if driven over.

The county council’s chairman of highways and community infrastructure committee, councillor Mathew Shuter said: “We’ve been listening to residents’ concerns about the two roads, and thanks to the extra pot of government funding we are able to take action. Our aim is to provide a long-term approach to the maintenance of these roads to prevent the need for repeated repairs and extra disruption, so we want to get this right.

“We recognise the additional risks associated with Puddock Road, being very straight, narrow and adjacent to ditches, therefore these road safety improvements are essential to help reduce speeds, define the edges, and help reduce the risk of any further collisions taking place.

“We understand the delays and disruption these closures can cause, and we would like to thank people for their patience during this vital resurfacing work.”

This type of resurfacing work will mean the road will be more resilient against extreme weather conditions, reducing the need for future maintenance and improving safety.

A signed diversion route will be in place and access to properties for local residents will be maintained.