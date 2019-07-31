Cambridgeshire County Council approved the scheme in March, and work is now due to start on August 12.

Loves Farm Community Association (LFCA) secured an agreement with Cambridge County Council's (CCC) highways department to implement parking controls for the whole of Loves Farm.

The restrictions follow a number of complaints from residents saying that the area was being used by commuters travelling to London for work to park, instead of paying to park at St Neots Railway Station.

The new parking scheme will see a mixture of double yellow lines on bends and "dangerous" areas, single yellow lines with a 1-2 hour 'no-parking' restriction in the middle of the day, and some areas of 'no restriction'.

The £16,000 funding comprises £8,000 from Gallagher Estates and £8,000 from CCC via the local highway improvement scheme.

The decision to approve the parking restriction order was made at a place and economy meeting held at CCC on March 4.

At the same meeting, officers decided that the proposed scheme should be implemented, but lengths of 'no waiting' in the northern part of Hogsden Leys should not be implemented at this time due to objections.

From August 12, there will be a series of road closures to enable the lining crews to work; with the road closures primarily for the purpose of preventing on-street parking and so access will still be possible.

A list of road closures has been released, with roads being closed from 6:00am until 4:30pm.

Monday 12th August Stone Hill, Tuesday 13th - Wednesday 14th August Great High Ground and Hogsden Leys. Thursday 15th August Great High Ground, Kester Way, Pattison Court, School Drive, Friday 16th August, Dramsell Rise, Gorse Crescent, The Pastures, Station Square. Monday 19th August Alvey Road, Ash Tree Lane, Embry Drive, Furrowfields, Gorham Way, Hull Way, Love's Way, Lucas Crescent and Waterland.

The dates are subject to change according to weather conditions and other factors.