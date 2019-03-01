The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for wind in the East of England.

Injuries and danger to life from flying debris are possible and some damage to buildings and trees, such as tiles blown from roofs and fallen branches, could happen.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Some roads and bridges may close and power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage

Injuries and danger to life could occur from large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties.

The warning is in place from 3pm on Sunday (March 3) to 6am on Monday (March 4).