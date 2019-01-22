Part of Upwood Road has been closed after a leak was reported.

Cambridge Water Company is carrying out emergency works on a section of the road between B1040 High Street and Grenfell Road.

It is reported that the road could remain closed until Thursday.

On its website, the company said: “We’re undertaking emergency work opposite the White Lion Pub in Bury which is affecting traffic.

“Local diversions are in place, along Longholme Road, Ugg Mere Road and the B1040 St Mary’s Road. You may wish to avoid the area and allow extra time for your journey.

“We’re really sorry for the inconvenience caused and thank you for your patience.”

For more information visit: www. roadworks.org