A trial is set to be launched in Huntingdon in a bid to encourage more people to cycle and walk in the town.

The move is in response to the coronavirus pandemic and last week, councillors at Cambridgeshire County Council’s (CCC) highways and transport committee voted in favour of a raft of measures which will provide a ‘gear-change’ for the town.

Changes include a trial closure of the old bridge between Huntingdon and Godmanchester; temporary cycle lanes on the ring road, on Hartford Road, Priory Road and Ambury Road as well as opening up the old Sainsbury’s exit for cyclists.

More cycle parking will also be put in at the railway station, bus station, Hinchingbrooke School, Sainsbury’s and One Leisure as well as car parks in the town.

Councillor Ian Bates, Chair of (CCC)) Highways and Transport committee said: “As with any trial we know there’ll be some things people like and others they don’t.

“It’s important to remember that changes are temporary and we’ll be working closely with stakeholders throughout the process as well as seeking public feedback at consultation to find out if we should continue, extend or remove the new measures.”

The changes will only come into effect after the A14 Pathfinder link road into Huntingdon is completed by Highways England.

The project, which is supported by Huntingdonshire District Council, is anticipated to cost around £140,000.

Funding for the changes comes from the Government’s Emergency Active Travel Fund which aims to support a ‘green’ recovery from the current public health situation.

CCC councillor Graham Wilson said: “I think it is right to see what impact the new A1307 will have on reducing traffic flows through Godmanchester.”

Changes are likely to be put in place using Experimental Traffic Regulation Orders (ETRO).

An ETRO can stay in force for a maximum of 18 months while the effects are monitored and assessed.

Godmanchester Town Council mayor, Dick Taplin, said “For many years our town has been blighted by traffic, first by the original A14 dual carriageway which made Godmanchester infamously known due to frequent road closures and, more recently, by the diversion through the town while the new A1307 was being created.”