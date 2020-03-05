Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue Service are currently at St Neots train station after reports that a car had fallen onto the train tracks.

There are two fire engines at the scene of the incident on Station Road where it appears that a black car has driven into the tracks.

Cambridgeshire police have said that they were called to the incident at 12:45 and have handed it over to the British Transport Police.

A spokesman for the fire service said: "At 12.55pm, two crews from St Neots were called to a road traffic collision near St Neots train station involving one car.

"Firefighters released one female casualty from the vehicle.

"No trains were involved. Both crews returned to their station by 1.30pm."

Witnesses reported seeing police and an air ambulance at the scene.

A spokesman for British Transport Police said: "'Officers were called to St Neots station at 12.47 following a traffic collision. A car had driven through a nearby fence and onto the tracks.

'The driver is safe and well, and being checked over by paramedics.

'Officers are now working to recover the vehicle from the tracks.'

Train travel is expected to have delays.