Drivers are being warned to take alternative routes this morning (Thursday) due to a traffic light failure.

Traffic lights on the Brampton hut interchange have stopped working due to a power cut, affecting traffic heading to Cambridge on the new A14 bypass.

Drivers have said that queues are building up as you approach the roundabout, encouraging people to take alternative routes if they can.

Highways England has said that an engineer is on route to fix the issue.

Cambs Travel News tweeted: "J22 #Brampton Hut the signals at this junction are currently not working @HighwaysEAST are sending out engineers to rectify please approach with caution."