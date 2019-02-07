Aerial shots of the A14 at Brampton Hut. Picture: GEOFF SODEN Aerial shots of the A14 at Brampton Hut. Picture: GEOFF SODEN

The £1.5 billion scheme includes a new bypass to the south of Huntingdon and an upgrade to 21 miles of the A14. Work officially started in November 2016 and the new road is expected to be open to traffic by the end of 2020.

The scheme includes:

• Building a major new 12-mile bypass to the south of Huntingdon between Swavesey and Brampton

• Widening the A1 between Brampton and Alconbury

• Widening the existing A14

• Improving junctions on the A14

• Improving Huntingdon town centre.

The project passed the half-way point last November and is on course to finish on time.

Mike Evans, strategic stakeholder manager for Highways England on the A14, said: “We have up to 2,700 staff working on the A14 on most days, and the vast scale of this epic project means that the landscape is changing daily.

“However, drivers can only see about a quarter of the work that’s being done, with 17 miles of new A14 being built between Brampton and Swavesey.”

Before Christmas, Highways England completed the complex 750 metre River Great Ouse viaduct, which is now ready for surfacing.

According to the Highways England website, the two structures that cross the River Great Ouse and the East Coast mainline will soon be connected. Once this is done, construction teams will have full access between Brampton and Swavesey, enabling travel through the site.

“The spring will see us hit some significant milestones. We expect to open the new section of the A1, as well as the new access road between Cambridge and Dry Drayton,” according to the website.

“We also expect to open the next stage of one of the most complex parts of the scheme – the new Bar Hill junction, which means demolishing the existing bridge.”

In 2018 the roads minister asked Highways England to reclassify the new A14 between Girton and the new Ellington junction, and the A1 between Alconbury and Brampton, as a motorway.

Highways England has applied to the planning inspectorate for a change to motorway status.

Highways England is anticipating a decision later this year.