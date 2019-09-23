For more information, contact: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic.

M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A1(M) Major Maintenance in conjunction with the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement scheme

From 30 August - 24 September 2019 we are carrying out essential maintenance on the A1(M) southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury Interchange and northbound between Brampton and junction 14. This work is to make sure that the road continues to be safe for motorists to use. During this time, we will be making the lanes on the A1(M) narrower than usual and the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph

To minimise disruption to the travelling public we will carry out this work within existing closures that are taking place for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon Improvement scheme.

Traffic restrictions - check before you travel

The A1(M) will be closed to traffic on the following dates to enable work to be carried out safely.

Week commencing 23 September 2019

Overnight closures

This section will also be closed overnight on the following dates.

A1(M) Northbound only - Between Brampton to junction 14

9pm Monday 23 September until 6am Tuesday 24 September

9pm Tuesday 24 September until 6am Wednesday 25 September

Diversion

A1(M) closure Northbound

Traffic will exit at Brampton Hut junction and join the A14 eastbound until Spittals Interchange where it will join the A14(M) northbound and merge back onto the A1(M) at junction 14

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations, continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11: Road surface repairs

Work to repair the running surface of the carriageway starts Thursday 26 September for two nights. A full closure of the A11 NB between Wymondham and Thickthorn will be in place 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound junction 36 to 43 eastbound: Surface repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings continues Monday 23 September for 10 nights between 8pm and 6am weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 23 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Monday 23 to Wednesday 25 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

Monday 23 to Thursday 26 (four nights)

B1049 Bridge Road northbound

Vehicles will be diverted to junction 33 of the A14 and then via A10, Butt Lane, Milton Road and Impington Lane to re-join Bridge Road

Monday 23 to Friday 27 (five nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Tuesday 24 (one night)

Potton Road

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

Wednesday 25 (one night)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Thursday 26 (one night)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

Thursday 26 to Friday 27 (two nights)

Brampton Road/Buckden Road

Access to Brampton village will remain via junction 22 of the A14

Friday 27 (one night)

A14 eastbound between St Ives junction 26 and M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at Godmanchester then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 at Girton

Friday 27 to Sunday 29 (three nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Friday 27 9pm to Monday 30 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and A1M junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

Woolley Road

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

A14 westbound Histon junction 32 exit slip

Vehicles wishing to exit the A14 at junction 32 will be diverted to junction 31 and return on the eastbound carriageway

Oakington Road, Dry Drayton

Sunday 29 (one night)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Lane closures

Monday 23 (one night)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 29, lane 2 closed

Monday 23 to Wednesday 25 (three nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

Monday 23 to Friday 27 (five nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 1 closed

Tuesday 24 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

M11 northbound to A14 westbound junction 28, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Wednesday 25 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

Thursday 26 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

M11 northbound to A14 westbound junction 28, lanes 3 and 2 closed

A1 northbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Friday 27 9pm to Monday 30 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lanes 3 and 2 closed

Friday 27 to Sunday 29 (three nights)

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A47: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place

A47 Necton: drainage survey

Drainage survey works on the A47, Necton start Monday 23 September, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, traffic will be operating under four way temporary traffic lights.

A47 Ipswich Road to Trowse: resurfacing

A full closure of the A47 westbound from 8pm to 6am for 8 weeknights only continues Monday 16 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place

A47 junction 20 to junction of A1139

Works to refresh and renew the road markings. A full closure of the A47 from junction 20 to junction of A1139 from 8pm to 6am. These works will start on Monday 23 September for approximately three nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Pellens: safety improvements

Footway and barrier installation work started on Monday 19 August, with work continuing between 8am and 6pm daily at the Pellens Corner junction. The A120 will be closed eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley from Monday 23 September to Friday 27 September between 8am and 6pm each day. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A120. Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place. The Little Bromley Road diversion will be via Harwich Road and the new Hare Green roundabout and the Bentley Road diversion will be via Shop road, Bromley Road, Long Road, Clacton Road and Horsley Cross roundabout.

The Little Bentley Road / B1035 junction will be closed on Tuesday 24 September between 8pm and 6am and two-way lights will be in place on the B1035. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via B1035, A120, Little Bromley Road and Tendering road.

A120: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120: Queensborough waterproofing

A full closure will be in place of the A120 westbound to complete waterproofing works to the bridge. The closure will be in place from 8pm Friday 27 September until 6am Monday 30 September. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Wix Bypass resurfacing

Resurfacing works to the Wix bypass a full closure will be in place east and westbound for approximately 12 nights 8pm to 6am (weeknights only). A clearly signed diversion will be in place

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 23 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.