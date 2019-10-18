Visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/traffic for more information and updates of any changes to the schedule.

M11 southbound junction8 to 7: bridge inspections and resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway and bridge inspections starts Monday 21 October, between junctions8 and 7. A full southbound closure will be in place between 8pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1 Black Cat roundabout and A421: Lane closures for ground investigation work

Ground investigation working beginning at the Black Cat roundabout from Sunday 20 October for three weeks. Single lane closure A1 northbound between Tempsford Bends and Wyboston junction, including at the Black Cat roundabout. One-kilometre single lane closure on A421 eastbound heading towards Black Cat roundabout. The lane closures will be in place between 8pm and 6am.

A14 junction 27 54: resurfacing

Work to resurface the entry and exit slip at Junction 54 of the A14 both clip toads will be fully closed. A clearly signed diversion will be in place. 8pm to 6am weekdays from Thursday 24 October.

A11 NB: Bridge inspections

Full closure of A11 northbound from Attleborough to Wymondham from 23 October for 3 nights 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 21 to Saturday 26 (six nights)

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Monday 21 to Friday 25 (five nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 (three nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Thursday 24 to Friday 25 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Thursday 24 (one night)

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit slip and Dry Drayton junction 30 entry slip

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the junction 30 entry slip

Friday 25 (one night)

You may also want to watch:

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Friday 25 9pm to Monday 28 5am

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Saturday 26 6am to Monday 28 5am

A1307/A14 westbound entry slip

Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 (two nights)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

Lane closures

Monday 21 to Friday 25 (five nights)

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

Monday 21 to Thursday 24 (four nights)

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane 2 closed

Monday 21 to Wednesday 23 (three nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Thursday 24 to Friday 25 (two nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Friday 25 9pm to Monday 28 5am

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 1 closed

Saturday 26 to Sunday 27 (two nights)

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane 2 closed

From Mon 21 October, there will be a 24/7 lane 1 closure on the Huntingdon Ring Road, Castle Moat Road, between Pathfinder House and the bus station for 1 week. This is to allow us to build the new Pathfinder link road and Castle Moat Road junction. The lane closure will also include the footpath. Pedestrians will still be able to use the footpath on the other side of the road. During the week, we will complete as much of the work as possible, with minor finishing work to be completed when the remainder of the new Pathfinder link road is built, once the new A14 bypass is opened and the old A14 is closed between Spittals and Godmanchester. We have planned these works during half term to minimise the impact on traffic.

A47 Blofield: Junction repair

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately five nights from Monday 21 October. A full closure of the A47 will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Pellens: safety improvements

Two-way traffic signals will be in place on the A120 eastbound at Pellens Corner near Little Bentley to continue safety improvements - 8am to 6pm weekdays only.

A120 Horsley Cross to Wix: Resurfacing

Work to repair the running surface and refresh the road markings for approximately seven nights week nights only from Thursday 24 October. A full closure of the A120 will be in place from 8pm to 6am A clearly signed diversion will be in place.