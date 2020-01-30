Transport Secretary Grant Shapp speaking at the House of Commons. Transport Secretary Grant Shapp speaking at the House of Commons.

A preferred route has been announced for a rail service between Bedford and Cambridge, which could see a new train station for St Neots.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps has today (Thursday) announced the preferred route for the East West Rail Service, which will link existing stations in Bedford and Cambridge with Cambourne and an area north of Sandy and south of St Neots.

The announcement revealed that the preferred route includes the potential for a new station for Cambourne and a new station south of St Neots, connecting services to towns including Peterborough and Doncaster.

It will also link people in the town to Cambridge city centre as well as Suffolk and Norfolk.

The final decision will be made by the Government, with a hope that they will make an application for a Development Consent Order (DCO).

Speaking in the House of Commons, Mr Shapps said: "I am pleased to confirm that the Government today will announce that the preferred route for the Bedford to Cambridge section of East West Rail, following public consultation, we have accepted the East West Rail companies recommendation, route E, which runs from Bedford Midlands, a new station between Sandy and St Neots and a new station at Cambourne. That route to Cambridge will be taken forward to the next stage of development."

Simon Blanchflower, chief executive of East West Railway Company, said: "Of the five route options we consulted on, people were really positive about the one we have chosen. The line would bring people closer to opportunities for jobs and homes and bring friends and family closer together.

"There is still a lot of work to be done, including further consultations and engagement with local communities. Today is an important milestone for everyone living and working in the Arc, and for us at the East West Railway Company, marks the beginning of a really exciting new phase."

As East West Railway Company moves to develop the alignment for the railway and prepares for further consultation, a detailed process of land surveys will begin to gain an understanding of plant and animal species, that could affect the environmental or engineering decisions. Landowners in the area of the Preferred Route Option will be contacted in the coming weeks.