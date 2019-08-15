A group of volunteers in Warboys are appealing for help to crack down on speeding in the village.
Warboys Speedwatch was set up earlier this year in an attempt to address speeding in the village.
The group applied to Warboys Parish Council for a £3,000 grant to purchase their own speed indicating devices (SID), which they received last year.
The five volunteers have now completed their 50th session this year.
Cllr Tavener said: "The team is looking forward to being able to use SIDs on posts as well as our own [device] on a tripod, to expand its operations. However, more volunteers are needed to allow that to happen. So if you are interested in helping to make your village or street a safer place for all, just provide your contact details to the parish clerk, or e-mail me directly."
INFO: Contact jill.tavener@huntingdonshiredc.gov.uk.