Warboys Speedwatch was set up earlier this year in an attempt to address speeding in the village.

The group applied to Warboys Parish Council for a £3,000 grant to purchase their own speed indicating devices (SID), which they received last year.

The five volunteers have now completed their 50th session this year.

Cllr Tavener said: "The team is looking forward to being able to use SIDs on posts as well as our own [device] on a tripod, to expand its operations. However, more volunteers are needed to allow that to happen. So if you are interested in helping to make your village or street a safer place for all, just provide your contact details to the parish clerk, or e-mail me directly."

INFO: Contact jill.tavener@huntingdonshiredc.gov.uk.