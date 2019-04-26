For the third successive year, Highways England is heading out on the road this spring and summer with information about more than 140 road maintenance and improvement projects, using a mobile exhibition unit to visit communities across the region and help people understand the work that will be taking place in their area.

Kicking off on Monday April 29, the Highways England mobile visitor centre will be at Cornhill, in Bury St Edmunds, from 10am until 4pm. The facility, which opens out into larger exhibition, will feature displays and presentations of upcoming essential maintenance and minor improvement works across the region in 2019/20.

The mobile centre will also give drivers and local residents the chance to speak to Highways England staff about their own concerns and ask any questions they may have.

Michael Freeman, Highways England Service Delivery Manager, said: “This mobile exhibition offers us an excellent opportunity to better get into communities we will be working alongside as we complete crucial road upgrades in the east of England. It's important we speak with people to explain the work we are doing and the benefits it will bring for them, their town and this region.

“We're aware that the work we do has an impact on our road users, and so Highways England is eager to better engage with drivers and local residents, so we can hear their comments, allay their concerns and answer any questions they may come to us with. Last year we had a good response with people coming along to learn about roadworks and share their views, so we hope that interest will continue and grow further in 2019.”

Now drivers will once again be able to speak to Highways England staff about a range of road works that are happening soon and further in the future, with £61 million committed to essential maintenance and minor improvement works across the east of England.

During this financial year (2019/20), Highways England will deliver more than 140 schemes in the east, including essential road maintenance work, safety improvements, traffic signal renewals, road resurfacing, landscaping and the creation of cycleways.

In April and May, the exhibition is set to visit:

- Tuesday April 29: Cornhill, Bury St Edmunds,10am – 4pm

- Tuesday April 30 : Market Place, Stowmarket, 9am - 3:30pm

- Saturday May 5 and Sunday 6: Peterborough Truckfest, East of England Showground

- Monday May 13: Alconbury Enterprise Centre, Alconbury Weald, Huntingdon

- Monday May 20: Peterborough Services – Extra, A1M junction 17

- Wednesday May 22: Peterborough Services – Extra, A1M junction 17

Over the coming months, people will also get a chance to see the exhibition and speak to Highways England staff as it heads to Chelmsford, Colchester, Mildenhall, Ipswich, Peterborough, Longwater and Hopton. Times and locations will be announced soon.

With work continuing on the £1.5 billion Cambridge to Hunting A14 major project, the specifically designated A14 mobile visitors centre will also be out on the road in May, June and July.

A full list of dates, times and places it's stopping at, visit: https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-keep-in-touch/