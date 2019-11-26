Hinchingbrooke School will be closed tomorrow (Wednesday 27 November 2019) due to a gas leak in the road outside. Unfortunately it will not be fixed in time for the school to open, as there will be no heating, hot water or catering. Please check the school website for updates. pic.twitter.com/M3MvwguiUf — HinchingbrookeSchool (@HBK_School) November 26, 2019

Hinchingbrooke School will not be opening tomorrow (Wednesday) due to the leak on Brampton Road.

Emergency services are in attendance and are asking drivers to avoid the area whilst work is done to sort the problem.

A spokesman for Hinchingbrooke School said that the school will be closed tomorrow as the gas leak will leave the school without heating and hot water.

Staff and patients at Hinchingbrooke Hospital are being advised to use an alternative entrance whilst visiting the hospital.

Hinchingbrooke Hospital tweeted: "Please be aware of a gas leak near the hospital site. This is impacting on our access. Staff & essential visitors can get to the hospital via the Marriott Business Park. Please ensure that you use the main entrance of the hospital only."

The fire service and police officers are also in attendance.

A spokesman for Cambridgeshire Fire and Rescue service said: "Our crews are currently with emergency services and partners at an incident involving a gas leak on Brampton Road in Huntingdon. The leak is being dealt with and the area is safe to travel around, but traffic is heavy in the area so allow extra time for any journeys."