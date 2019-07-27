M1 junction 10, Pepperstock roundabout: carriageway surveys, repairs and road markings/studs

Work to renew road markings, replace road studs, and carry out carriageway surveys and repairs on the M1 roundabouts at junction 9 in various locations starts on Monday 29 July, weeknights only, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. Works coming up this week will include:

Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July - The M1 southbound exit slip road will be closed with traffic diverted to turnaround at junction 9 and exit from the northbound carriageway. Lane closures will also be installed on the roundabout gyratory and A1081 New Airport Way departure from junction 10 to facilitate the work.

Thursday 1 to Friday 2 August - The M1 southbound entry slip road will be closed with traffic diverted on to the northbound carriageway to turnaround at junction 11. Lane closures will also be installed on the A1081 New Airport Way approach to junction 10 and the roundabout gyratory to facilitate the work.

M11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 between junction 6, Theydon Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange: NRTS IP works

NRTS IP works will on M11 between junction 6, Theydon Interchange and junction 13, Coton Interchange starts Tuesday 30 July, with night working hours of 9pm to 5am, and day working hours of 9:30am to 3pm. Works coming up this week will include:

Tuesday 30 July - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junction 6 and junction 13, with working hours of 9pm to 5am due to NRTS IP works.

Wednesday 31 July - NRTS IP works on M11 hard shoulder between junction 6 and junction 13 start, with working hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Wednesday 31 July - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junction 6 and junction 13, with working hours of 9pm to 5am due to NRTS IP works.

Thursday 1 August - NRTS IP works on M11 hard shoulder between junction 6 and junction 13 start, with working hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Thursday 1 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junction 6 and junction 13, with working hours of 9pm to 5am due to NRTS IP works.

Friday 2 August - NRTS IP works on M11 hard shoulder between junction 6 and junction 13 start, with working hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm.

Friday 2 August - there will be a closure of lanes one and two in both directions of the M11, between junction 6 and junction 13, with working hours of 9pm to 5am due to NRTS IP works.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early September, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

On Monday 29 to Tuesday 30 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two on the M40 southbound carriage between junctions 11 and 9, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 10, due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at junction 9. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 northbound and leave at Junction 10.

Entry slip - continue around the junction towards the B430 Ardley over the M40 and then turn left at the roundabout to join the M40 northbound and travel and leave the M40 at junction 11. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and travel back to junction 10.

On Tuesday 30 to Wednesday 31 July, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 10 and 12, along with the northbound exit and entry slip at junction 11, due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 12 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto M40 southbound and leave at Junction 11 exit slip

Entry slip - continue around junction 11 roundabout to join the M40 southbound and leave the at junction 10 exit slip. Turn right at the first junction to follow the A43 south, right at the next junction and then left at the roundabout onto the M40 northbound and travel back to junction 11.

On Wednesday 31 to Thursday 1 August, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound carriageway between junctions 12 and 10, along with the southbound entry slip at junction 11 due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip - continue to travel southbound and leave at junction 10 exit slip. Turn right at the first junction to follow the A43 south, right at the next junction and then left at the roundabout onto the M40 northbound and leave at junction 11 exit slip

Entry slip - continue around junction 11 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and leave at junction 12 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound back to junction 11.

On Thursday 1 to Friday 2 August there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 northbound between junctions 11 and 13, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 12, due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows:

Exit slip traffic - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 13 exit slip. Turn right and right again onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 12 exit slip.

Entry slip traffic - join the M40 southbound and leave the M40 at junction 11 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 northbound back to junction 12.

On Friday 2 to Saturday 3 August, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 13 and 11, along with the southbound exit and entry slip at junction 10, due to drainage works.

The diversions will be as follows

Exit slip - continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 11 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and leave at junction 10 exit slip.

Entry slip - continue around junction 10 roundabout to travel over the M40, join the M40 southbound at the junction and leave at junction 9 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout to join the M40 northbound back to junction 10.

On Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 August, there will be a closure of lanes one and two of the M40 southbound between junctions 12 and 13, along with the northbound exit slip and entry slip at Warwick Services. Due to drainage works.

No diversion.

A1 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations starts Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 both directions Watton Road junction: thermal patching

Work to repair sections of the road surface on the A11 both directions near Watton Road junction, continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work, single lane closures will be in place.

A11 Roudham Heath to Attleborough: carriageway surveys and resurfacingWorks to repair sections of the road surface and carry out surveys on the A11 between Roudham Heath and Attleborough, in both directions, continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. An overview of the works and associated impacts are listed below.

Monday 29 to Wednesday 31 July- southbound lane closures between Attleborough and Roudham Heath.

Thursday 1 August to Friday 9 August- a full closure of the A11 southbound from London Road roundabout, Attleborough to High Bridgham Road. A clearly signed diversion will be in place diverting southbound traffic via the A140 to Scole, due to a low bridge in Diss, high vehicles will follow the A143 then A14, all other vehicles will use the A1066 to Thetford.

A12 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 junction 20b to junction 22 Hatfield Peverel: Road surface repair

Work continues to improve the carriageway surface between 9pm and 5am for two weeks. A clearly signed diversion will be in place via between junction 19 and 25 also A a120 diversion between Braintree A131 and A12.

A12 southbound junction 23 to junction 22: Road surface repair.

Full closures for works to improve the carriageway starts Monday 29 August between the hours of 9pm to 5am for two weeks. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 25 to junction 19 via the A120.

A14 in various locations: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 in various locations: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 29 July, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 westbound between junctions 45 to 44: resurfacing

Works to resurface damaged sections of road surface between the junctions 45 to 44. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction 51 to A140 North Scole, A143 West to Bury St Edmunds and re-join A14 at junction 43.

A14 between junction 36, Nine Mile Hill and junction 38: drainage surveys

Drainage survey works on A14 between junction 36 Nine Mile Hill and junction 38, will continue Monday 29 July, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm and 6am. During this work lanes two and three will be closed.

A14 westbound between junction 42 and junction 40: pavement surveys

Pavement survey works on A14 westbound between junction 42 and junction 40 will start Monday 29 July, lasting five nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am.

A14 junction 23, Spittals Interchange to Alconbury: resurfacing

Resurfacing works on A14 westbound from junction 23, Spittals Interchange to Alconbury will start Monday 29 July lasting two nights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During these works the following diversions will be in place:

Lane closure on westbound A14 approaching junction 23, Spittals Interchange, with a full closure underneath junction 23 and the westbound A14 to A1(M) link.

A14 junction 23 entry slip from Spittals roundabout to A1(M) link will also be closed.

Diversion: A14 westbound traffic to junction 21, Brampton Hut to join the northbound A1 to Alconbury and re-join the A1(M) link. Non-motorway traffic will need to leave the A1 at Alconbury.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 29 July to Sunday 4 August (seven nights)

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the

M11 southbound

Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August (five nights

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Monday 29 July to Thursday 1 August (four nights)

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted via an 'up and over' using the exit and entry slip to re-join the A14 westbound

Friday 2 (one night)

Rusts Lane (underneath A1 viaduct)

Friday 2 9pm to Monday 5 5am

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

Saturday 3 7am to 7pm

Conington Road

Saturday 3 7am to 7pm and Sunday 4 7am to 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday 3 to Sunday 4 (two nights)

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted via an 'up and over' using the exit and entry slip to re-join the A14 westbound

Saturday 3 (one night)

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between eastbound entry slip and westbound exit slip)

Lane closures

Monday 29 July to Sunday 4 August (seven nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 29 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory, lane 1 closed

Monday 29 July to Friday 2 August (five nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

Monday 29 July to Thursday 1 August (four nights)

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

Friday 2 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 30, lane 2 closed

Friday 2 9pm to Monday 5 5am

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.