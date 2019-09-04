Works will include the replacement of joints, kerbs, road markings, studs and improvements to the road surfacing.

Highways England has said that these road improvements are necessary to maintain the strategic road network along the A1.

A spokesman said: "These safety improvements will add benefits such as a better road surface and an improved journey for road users."

The work is planned to start on Monday September 9 for approximately 2 weeks and will require two way traffic lights as well as a 24 hour closure of B645 Kimbolton Road / B1048 Crosshall Road at Crosshall bridge, followed by overnight closures of the A1 northbound entry and southbound exit slips between 8pm and 6am on weekdays only.