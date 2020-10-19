Highways England will be carrying out A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon roadworks this week.

They will close some lanes and carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for all closures.

For this week, the planned closures are: Monday October 19 to Wednesday October 21 for three nights.

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 link.

Vehicles will be diverted to continue on A14 westbound to Caxton Gibbet, northbound on the A1198 and re-join the A14 westbound at Godmanchester junction 23 Thursday 22 to Friday 23 for two nights.

Hinchingbrooke Park Road between the Loop and B1514 Brampton Road Vehicles will be diverted to use Hinchingbrooke Park Loop, westbound on B1514 Brampton Road to the roundabout and return eastbound for access to Huntingdon

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Girton junction 31 All traffic will be diverted onto the A1303.

Motorway traffic will then be diverted south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will continue on the A1303 and be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 northbound junction 14 exit slip

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/