M11 Junction 13 to 11: Drainage works

Works to clear drainage along the M11 southbound continue for approximately two weeks between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. Works will be completed under lane closures and no diversions are required.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include Carriageway Reconstruction / Repair, sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works started early December and will continue until the end of February 2020, over subsequent nights from 10pm, with planned re-opening times from 5am on weeknights and from 6am on weekends.

On Thursday 12 December there will be the following slip road closure:

M40 southbound, junction 8a. Wheatley entry slip closure for maintenance work.

A clearly signed diversion will be in place during these works.

A1-A428 Wyboston Link Road: Traffic signal replacement and markings

Works to replace traffic signals and markings continue between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only are scheduled to complete on Friday 13 December. Phased lane closures will be in place and no diversion will be required.

A5 Hockcliffe: Surfacing, markings and sign replacement

Works to replace road signs, surfacing and markings continue for approximately two weeks between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. Works will initially be carried out under 2-way and 3-way traffic signals and no diversion will be required.

A12 northbound junction 29 to junction 30: road surface repair and road marking upgrade:

The A12 carriageway will be closed on Saturday 14 December between the hours of 9pm to 5am for one night. Traffic will be diverted eastbound along the A12, take the A12 junction 29 exit slip onto the A120 and travel via A1232, St Andrew's Avenue, A137, A14 and arrive at A12 / A14 junction 55. To continue westbound along the A12, please follow the eastbound diversion route in reverse.

A12 junctions 19 (Boreham) to 25 (Marks Tey): survey works

The A12 northbound will be closed between junctions 19 and 23, with lane two closed on the A12 southbound, between 10pm and 6am, until Thursday 19 December (weeknights only). This is in order for us to complete survey work to inform our plans to widen the A12 between Chelmsford and Marks Tey. Drivers will be diverted to take A130, A131, and A120.

A14 westbound junction 50 to 49: resurfacing

Work to resurface the carriageway started on Monday 28 October, between junction 50 and junction 49. A full westbound closure will be in place between 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 9 to Saturday 14 (six nights)

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way

Monday 9 to Thursday 12 (four nights)

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 9 to Wednesday 11 (three nights)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Stow cum Quy J35

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

Monday 9 (one night)

A1307 / local road westbound entry slip

Hinchingbrooke Park Road loop

Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 (three nights)

A1307 spur southbound between A1M Alconbury and Spittals roundabout

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1 and exit at Brampton Hut to travel east towards to Spittals roundabout

Thursday 12 (one night)

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton J33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

Friday 13 9pm to Monday 16 5am

A1307 / local road westbound entry slip

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 25 and Dry Drayton junction 30

Vehicles on the A1307 will be diverted southbound onto the A1198 and A428 eastbound. Vehicles on the A14 will be diverted to exit at junction 23 and travel southbound on A1198 and A428 eastbound to re-join the A14.

A14 westbound between Dry Drayton junction 30 and Bar Hill junction 25

Vehicles on the M11 will be diverted west onto A1303 to continue onto A428 westbound, A1198 southbound and either join the A14 at junction 23 for through traffic or continue north to join A1307 for local traffic

The local road between Dry Drayton and Bar Hill will remain open.

A14 westbound to westbound Girton junction 31 loop

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side (between A14 eastbound entry slip and A14 westbound exit slip)

Monday 9 to Thursday 12 (four nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 24, lanes 1 and 2 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane 1 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

Monday 9 to Tuesday 11 (three nights)

A14 eastbound between junction 25 and junction 31, lanes 1 and 2 closed

Monday 9 to Tuesday 10 (two nights)

Outer ring Alconbury roundabout

Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 (three nights)

A1M southbound between junction 15 and A1307 spur, lane 1 closed

Thursday 12 (one night)

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 25, lane 2 closed

Friday 13 9pm to Monday 16 5am

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 25, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between Girton junction 31 and Dry Drayton junction 30

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A14 Junction 47 to 49: Concrete surveys

Works to carry out concrete surveys on the A14 eastbound between junction 47 and 49 continues until Tuesday 10 December and westbound surveys will commence on Wednesday 11 December for approximately one week between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place as follows:

To continue eastbound, take the diversion via junction 43 at Bury St Edmunds via A134, A143, A140 and re-join the A14 at junction 51 at Needham Market.

To continue west, please follow the above diversion in reverse.

A120 Pellens: safety improvements

Works to install signs along the A120 will take place between 6am and 4pm on Thursday 12 December and Friday 13 December. There will be lane closures on the approaches and exits to the Little Bentley roundabout and no diversion will be required.