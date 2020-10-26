Here are the roadworks taking place on the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon road and the A1 this week.

Highways England has said it may have to close some lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place to advise about closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closure Monday 26 October 9.30am to 3.30pm - A1307 between Buckingway roundabout, Swavesey and Bar Hill/B1050 junction Traffic will be diverted to use the A14 between Swavesey junction 24 and Bar Hill junction 25.

Access to Lolworth and businesses within the closure will be via escort from Buckingway roundabout Monday 26 for one night.

Contingency closure Tuesday 27 for one night.

A14 westbound Six Mile Bottom junction 36 to Girton junction 31 - Vehicles will be diverted via A11 southbound, A505 westbound and M11 northbound to re-join the A14 Tuesday 27 (one night) Contingency closure Wednesday 28 for one night.

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33 - Vehicles will be diverted via A1303 eastbound, M11 southbound, A505 eastbound and A11 northbound to re-join the A14 at junction 36.

Non-motorway traffic will be diverted through Cambridge Wednesday 28 for one night.

A1307 eastbound between Fenstanton and Buckingway roundabout, Swavesey - Vehicles will be diverted west on A1307 to Godmanchester, A1198 southbound and then east on the A428 at Caxton Gibbet Wednesday 28 for one night. Contingency closure Thursday 29 for one night.

M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24b - Vehicles will be diverted via A1303 westbound to the A428 and northbound on A1198 at Caxton Gibbet to re-join the A14 westbound at Godmanchester junction 23 Thursday 29 to Friday 30 for two nights.

A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 to Girton junction 31 - Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 and eats on the A428 at Caxton Gibbet to re-join the A14 or to join the M11 Saturday 31 October and Sunday 1 November for two nights.

A14 eastbound New Ellington junction 21 to Swavesey junction 24 - Vehicles will be diverted to exit the A14 at New Ellington onto the A141 to Brampton Hut roundabout, south on the A1 to Wyboston and then onto the A428 eastbound to re-join the A14 at Girton junction 31

A1 southbound to A14 eastbound Brampton Interchange junction 22 - Vehicles will be diverted to continue south on the A1 to Wyboston and then onto the A428 eastbound to join the A14 at Girton junction 31

For more information about this scheme, visit: highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home.