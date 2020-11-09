Highways England will need to close lanes and carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads, usually overnight beteeen 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated.

Diversion routes will be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures.

Monday 9 for one night:

Hinchingbrooke Park Road access to B1514 Brampton Road eastbound. Vehicles will be diverted to turn right onto B1514 Brampton Road to the Brampton village roundabout, and return on Brampton Road for access to Huntingdon

Tuesday 10 for one night:

Hinchingbrooke Park Road access to B1514 Brampton Road westbound Vehicles will be diverted towards Huntingdon, use the ring road and come back onto B1514 Brampton Road westbound.

Wednesday 11 to Friday 13 for three nights:

B1514 Brampton Road eastbound to Hinchingbrooke Park Road Vehicles will be diverted to continue into Huntingdon, use the ring road and back onto Brampton Road to access Hinchingbrooke Park Road via the loop.

Thursday 12 for one night:

A14 eastbound Godmanchester/A1198 junction 23 to Girton junction 31 Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 and east on the A428 at Caxton Gibbet to re-join the A14 or to join the M11.

Friday 13 for one night:

M11 northbound junction 13 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 24b Vehicles will be diverted via A1303 westbound to the A428 and northbound on A1198 at Caxton Gibbet to re-join the A14 westbound at Godmanchester junction 23.

Saturday 14 for one night:

Brampton Road B1514 between station car park and Edison Bell Way.

Vehicles on the Huntingdon town centre side will be diverted onto the ring-road, St Peter’s Road to A141 west to Brampton/Brampton Racecourse junction and into Brampton via B1514. Vehicles on the Brampton side of the closure will follow this diversion in reverse.

A1 southbound Brampton Hut entry slip Vehicles will be diverted north on A1 to Alconbury and return on A1 southbound.

A14 eastbound New Ellington junction 21 to Swavesey junction 24 Vehicles will be diverted to exit the A14 at New Ellington onto the A141 to Brampton Hut roundabout, south on the A1 to Wyboston and then onto the A428 eastbound to re-join the A14 at Girton junction 31 For more information about this scheme visit: www.highwaysengland.co.uk/a14- cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home.