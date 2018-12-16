A1 northbound, Lower Caldecote: vegetation removal works.

Work to undertake vegetation removal on the A1 northbound between High Road and the A1 starts Monday 17 December, lasting five days, with working hours of 8am to 5pm. Access to properties will not be impacted during these works.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs.

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junctions 28 to 27, Colchester: Motts Bridge refurbishment.

Work to refurbish the bridge continues this week. The A12 northbound carriageway between junctions 27 and 28 and junction 27 exit slip road will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Monday night, with a signed diversion route in place. The A12 southbound carriageway between junctions 28 and 27 will be closed between 8pm and 6am on Tuesday night, with a signed diversion route in place.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements.

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 17 to Thursday 20 (four nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Alconbury

Vehicles will travel east on the A428, north on the A1198, west on the A14 and then north on the A14 link road to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip.

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 17 to Wednesday 19 (three nights)

Buckingway Road

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit and entry slips

Lane closures

Monday 17 to Thursday 20 (four nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 Brampton Hut gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

Tuesday 18 (one night)

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound junction 30, lane 1 and 2 closed

For more information visit: roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.