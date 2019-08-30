M1: junction 9, Friars Wash and Dunstable Road roundabout: carriageway surveys and line marking renewal

Carriageway surveys and line marking renewal works on M1 junction 9, Friars Wash and Dunstable road roundabouts will start on Tuesday 3 September, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, for two nights. During these works the below works will take place with clearly signed diversion routes:

Tuesday 3 September: The westbound half Friars Wash roundabout will be closed via lane closures on the A5183 and three-way lights controlling traffic around the gyratory. The M1 northbound exit and entry slip roads will also be closed with traffic diverted on to the next junction to continue their journey.

Wednesday 4 September: The westbound half of Dunstable Road roundabout will be closed via lane closures on the A5183 and two-way lights controlling traffic around the gyratory. The M1 southbound exit and entry slip roads will also be closed with traffic diverted on to the next junction to continue their journey.

M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 junction 11, Harlow: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on M11, junction 11 in both directions continues Monday 2 September, lasting two weeks, with working hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

M40 junctions 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works start early September and will continue until the end of November, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends.

On Monday 2 September there will be the following lane closures:

Lanes two and three M40 northbound junction 8a to junction 9.

Lanes two and three M40 southbound lane closures between junctions 10 and 9

M40 southbound lane closures between junctions 9 and 8a due to drainage works

The diversion will see traffic leave the M40 at junction 1A southbound and bear left to travel clockwise along the M25 and leave at junction 17. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M25 anticlockwise. Then leave the M25 at junction 16 to travel southbound on the M40

On Tuesday 3 September there will be the following lane and slip road closures due to drainage works

Lanes one and two of the M40 northbound at junction 9 to junction 11

Northbound exit and entry slip road at junction 10 roundabout with A43/B430.

The diversion will see traffic for the exit slip continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 11. Travel right around the roundabout onto the M40 southbound and travel leave at junction 10.

Entry slip traffic will continue around junction 10 roundabout to travel over the M40 and join the M40 southbound at the junction and then leave the M40 at junction 9. Travel around the roundabout onto the M40 northbound and back to junction 10.

On Wednesday 4 September there will be the following motorway closures due to drainage works

M40 southbound, junctions 9 to 7

The diversion will see traffic leave M40 at junction 8a southbound exit slip and travel around junction 8a roundabout onto the M40 using junction 8a southbound entry slip

On Thursday 5 September there will be the following lane and slip road closures due to drainage maintenance works

Lanes one and two M40 northbound at junctions 12 to 15.

Northbound exit slip at junction 13 from the main carriageway to junction with A452/B4100.

M40 northbound junction 14 entry slip road

The diversion will see traffic for the junction 13 exit slip continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 15. Travel around the roundabout to re-join the M40 southbound and leave at junction 14. Go straight on at the junction to join the A452 and then right at the roundabout to return to junction 13.

Traffic for the junction 14 entry slip will continue around the junction to travel south on the A452, turn right at the roundabout and then left to join the M40 southbound at junction 13. Travel south on the M40 and leave at junction 12. Turn left onto B4451 then left again onto the M40 northbound then back to junction 14.

On Friday 6 September there will be the following lane and slip road closures due to drainage maintenance works

Lanes one and two M40 northbound at junctions 6 to 8

M40 northbound junction 7 exit slip

The diversion will see traffic for the exit slip continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at junction 8A exit slip. Turn right at the first roundabout and straight on at the second roundabout to follow the A418 towards Aylesbury. Turn right down the A40 to return to junction 7

A1(M): road markings renewal scheme

Road marking renewal works between junction 8 and junction 10 to be completed under a road closure on weeknights only. A1(M) southbound works continue Monday 2 September, lasting three nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A1(M) major maintenance

We are carrying out essential maintenance on the A1(M) southbound between junctions 14 and the Alconbury Interchange, and northbound between Brampton and junction 14, until late September. This work is to make sure that the road continues to be safe for motorists to use. During this time, we will be making the lanes on the A1(M) narrower than usual and the speed limit will be reduced to 40mph

To minimise disruption to the travelling public we will carry out this work within existing closures that are taking place for the A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon improvement scheme.

Our work will provide a safer and smoother journey for road users and will also reduce road noise as we will be using a very low noise surface treatment. We are also making additional improvements to the safety barriers and carrying out work on the bridge joints as well as gully cleaning and vegetation clearing. Doing this during the planned closure will reduce the need for future closures.

The A1(M) will be closed to traffic on the following dates to enable work to be carried out safely.

From Monday 2 September, lane one will be closed southbound between junctions 14 and the Alconbury Interchange

This section will also be closed from 6am on Monday 2 September until 9pm Friday 6 September

Full weekend road closures

From 9pm on Friday 6 to 6am Monday 9 September

Guided busway closure update

As part of our work to upgrade the A14, we have been widening the bridge over the guided busway near Histon over the summer. To progress this work safely, the busway route and cycle path under the bridge have been closed throughout the summer school holidays.

We will be reopening the cycle path that runs along the busway route on Saturday 31 August as planned. However, due to the challenging ground conditions we encountered during the initial phase of work, we still have a lot of work to carry out at this location and now anticipate that work will complete by early November.

This means that the bus route going into Cambridge (southbound) between Histon and Orchard Park East will continue to be diverted via the Histon junction over the A14 during the closure. People travelling into Cambridge from Histon can board diverted services from the stop on Cambridge Road. More information is available on the Stagecoach and Whippet websites.

Some additional, temporary closures of the cycle path will be required towards the end of this period and people will be kept informed in advance.

Lane closures

Monday 2 September

A14 westbound between junctions 29 and 28, lane two closed

Monday 2 to Friday 6 September

Brampton Hut gyratory, inner ring closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane one closed

M11 northbound to A14 westbound junction 29, lanes two and three closed

Monday 2 to Saturday 7 September

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane two closed

Wednesday 4 to Friday 6 September

A14 eastbound between junction 20 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

Friday 6 September 9pm to Monday 9 September 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton village and Brampton Hut, lanes two and three closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

Saturday 7 to Sunday 8 September

M11 northbound between junction 13 and junction 14, lane two closed

Sunday 8 September

A14 eastbound between junction 24 and junction 26, lane two closed

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A5 Milton Keynes: drainage surveys and filter drain recycling

Drainage survey works on A5 between Redmoore roundabout and Kelly's Kitchen roundabout, continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting three weeks, weeknights only. Filter drain recycling works will take place alongside these works, sharing traffic management, lasting two weeks.

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations, continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

You may also want to watch:

A14 westbound junction 41 to 40: Road marking upgrade

Work to upgrade and refresh the road markings starts Monday 2 September for five nights between 8pm and 6am weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14 eastbound junction 35 to 36: Road marking upgrade

Work to upgrade and refresh the road markings continues Monday 2 September for five nights between 8pm and 6am weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 Cambridge: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on A14 junctions 36 to 37 westbound, continues Monday 2 September, lasting one weeks, with working hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures

Monday 2 September

A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 28 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Monday 2 to Saturday 7 September

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Monday 2 to Friday 6 September

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

A14 Milton junction 33 gyratory eastern side

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Monday 2 to Saturday 7 September

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Tuesday 3 to Thursday 5 September

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Wednesday 4 to Friday 6 September

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

Friday 6 September 9pm to Monday 9 September 5am

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A1 M southbound between junction 14 and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut

A14 westbound Milton junction 33 exit slip

Vehicles wishing to exit the A14 at junction 33 will be diverted to junction 32 and return on the eastbound carriageway

Saturday 7 September 7am to 7pm and Sunday 8 September 7am to 7pm

A1198 Ermine Street

Vehicles wishing to travel south will be diverted east on the A14 to Histon junction 32, where they can join the A14 westbound and the A428 to re-join the A1198 at Caxton Gibbet.

Vehicles wishing to travel north will follow this diversion in reverse.

Saturday 7 September

M11 northbound junction 14 to A14 westbound Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 eastbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

Sunday 8 September

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the westbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A14 eastbound St Ives junction 26 to M11 southbound junction 14

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14 eastbound or continue on the A1303 to re-join the M11 southbound

A1307 Huntingdon Road (inbound and outbound)

A47: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A47: East Winch resurfacing

A47 resurfacing works between Kings Lynn and Narborough continues on Monday 2 September. A full closure of the A47 between Hardwick roundabout and A1122 raceway roundabout on weeknights only between 8pm and 6am for five nights. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A47 North Burlingham: drainage repairs

Drainage survey works will be taking place on the A47 at North Burlingham starting Monday 2 September, for one week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. During this work, lane closures and two-way traffic lights will be in place.

A47 Wansford to Sutton, Carriageway resurfacing

A47 resurfacing works between Wansford and Sutton continue for two weeks. Works will be carried out overnight between 8pm and 6am on weeknights only. A clearly signed diversion will be in place.

A120 Harwich: safety improvements

Footway and barrier installation work started on Monday 19 August, with work continuing between 8am and 6pm daily near the Hare Greene/Pellens Corner roundabout. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A120. Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place.

A120: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120 between Stanstead and Braintree: road surveys and marking

Road survey and marking works will take place on A120 between Stanstead and Braintree continues Monday 2 September, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting three weeks, weeknights only. These works will include the following:

Eastbound:

Monday 2 to Friday 6 September: A120 closure between Priory Wood roundabout to Dunmow West. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place diverting traffic via the B1526 through Takeley.

A120 Pellens Corner: junction safety improvements

Junction safety improvement works to be completed under two-way temporary traffic signals continues Monday 2 September. for three weeks. Traffic signals in place 8am to 6pm.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Work to complete construction of the new roundabout on the A120 continues this week. The A120 will be closed east and westbound between the A133 junction and Horsley Cross roundabout between 8pm and 5am overnight on Wednesday 4 September. A signed diversion will be in place via the A133, B1033 and B1035.

The A120 westbound between Horsley Cross roundabout and the A133 junction, as well as Harwich Road between Rectory Road and the Raven's Green junction will be closed between 8pm and 5am on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 September. A signed diversion will be in place via the B1029, B1035, B1033 and A133.