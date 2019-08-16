M11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the M11 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work lane closures will be in place.

M11: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to sweep and repair drains on M11 on hard shoulders and various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 junction 11, Harlow: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on M11, junction 11 in both directions starts Monday 19 August, lasting four weeks, with working hours of 9:30am to 3:30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

M11 junction 7, Harlow: geotechnical investigations, topographical survey and drainage survey

Geotechnical investigation, topographical surveys and drainage survey works will take place on M11 junction 7 southbound entry slip, starting Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, lasting four nights. During these works, a full closure of the entry slip will be in place, with traffic diverted to turn around at the next junction.

A1: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A1 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A5 Milton Keynes: technology maintenance and repair

Works to carry out technology maintenance and repair works on the A5 in both directions between Kelly's Kitchen roundabout and Little Brickhill Interchange starts on Monday 19 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting two weeks. During these works, lane closures and carriageway closures will be in place with clearly sign posted diversion routes.

A5 Milton Keynes: drainage surveys and filter drain recycling

Drainage survey works on A5 between Redmoore roundabout and Kelly's Kitchen roundabout, starting Monday 19 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting five weeks, weeknights only. Filter drain recycling works will take place alongside these works, sharing traffic management, lasting four weeks

A11: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A11 in various locations, continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A11 Thetford: resurfacing

Works to repair the road surface and refresh road markings. Work should be completed by the end of this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from Larling to A1075.

A12: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A12 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place

A12: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies on A12 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A12 Colchester: road surface repair and road marking upgrade:

Full closures for works to improve the carriageway continues Monday 19 August from 9pm to 5am, to be completed by Friday 30 August. A clearly signed diversion will be in place from junction A12 Copdock (Ipswich A14) to junction 31 (Holton St Mary), and on the A14 from junction 56 (Wherstead) to 55 (Copdock).

A14: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A14 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place

A14: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A14 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A14 Bury St Edmunds: carriageway surveys and resurfacing

Road survey works on A14 between junctions 42 (Westley) and 40 (Higham) continues Friday 16 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting five nights, weeknights only. During these works the A14 westbound will be closed between junctions 43 (Bury St Edmunds central) and 38 (Waterhall), with associated slip road closures between these junctions.

A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing A14 westbound traffic via A134 northbound to Thetford, to join the A11 southbound before re-joining the A14 at junction 38.

A14 Ipswich: technology maintenance

Work to carry out technology maintenance works on A14 in both directions between junctions 54 (Sproughton) and 55 (Copdock) continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, lasting one week. Single lane closures will be in place in both directions during this work.

A14 Cambridge: vegetation works

Horticulture works including cutting and planting will take place on A14 junctions 36 to 37 westbound, from Monday 19 August, lasting three weeks, with working hours of 9.30am to 3.30pm. There will be no lane closures in place during these works.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 19 to Thursday 22 August (four nights):

A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

A14 westbound Brampton Hut junction 21 to Ellington junction 20

Vehicles will be diverted north on the A1(M) then travel west on the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 13

A14 eastbound Bar Hill junction 29 between exit and entry slips

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 29 via the eastbound exit slip and will re-join via the entry slip

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non-motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non-motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Wednesday 21 to Thursday 22 August (two nights):

Hinchingbrooke Park loop

Vehicles will be diverted via B1514 Huntingdon Road

Lane closures

Monday 19 to Thursday 22 August (four nights):

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane two closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes two, three and four closed

Brampton Hut gyratory, inner ring closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane one closed

A14 eastbound between junction 28 and junction 29, lane two closed

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane one closed

A10 southbound Milton junction 33 gyratory, eastern side, lane one closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes two and three closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane two closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 exit slip, lane one closed

B1049 gyratory, lane two closed

For more information about this scheme, visit https://highwaysengland.co.uk/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon-improvement-scheme-home/ , or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A47: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A47 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A47 Bascule Bridge: structure investigation

Structure investigation works will take place on A47 Bascule Bridge on Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. These works will share traffic management with Port Authority.

A47 Bascule Bridge, Lowestoft: routine maintenance works

We will be carrying out routine maintenance works on the A47 Bascule Bridge at Lowestoft on Monday 19 August, from 8pm to 6am. During the work the A47 will be closed in both directions at the bridge and a diversion will be clearly signposted.

A free hourly bus service will be provided for pedestrians wanting to cross the bridge. This will leave from the north side of the bridge at quarter past the hour and from the south side at quarter to the hour.

A120 Harwich: safety improvements

Footway and barrier installation works will commence Monday 19 August between 8am and 6pm daily near the Hare Greene/Pellens Corner roundabout. Temporary two-way traffic lights will be in place on the A120. Access to the A120 will be restricted for traffic on the Bentley and Little Bromley Roads and signed diversions will be in place.

A120: safety barrier repairs

Work to repair safety barriers on the A120 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place.

A120: gully clearance and drainage repairs

Work to clean drainage gullies and carry out repairs on A120 in various locations continues Monday 19 August, with working hours of 9pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work static lane closures will be in place