A1, Sandy Girtford: landscaping works

Work to undertake vegetation removal and planting on the A1 southbound in both directions, just north of Sandy roundabout, started on Monday 28 January, weekdays only. Between Wednesday 30 January – Friday 8 February: Once all night works are complete, we will revert to working on the southbound carriageway of the A1, just north of Sandy roundabout, between 8am to 5pm. No lane closures will be required.

A11 between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges: resurfacing works

Work to resurface sections of the A11 between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges in both directions, starts Monday 28 January, lasting 10 weeknights, with working hours of 8pm to 6am. For the first five nights, the A11 northbound will be closed between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges will be closed, before we switch to closing the A11 southbound between Tuttles Lane and Spooner Row interchanges. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing traffic through Wymondham along the B1172 London Road/Harts Farm Road, between Tuttles Lane Interchange and Spooner Row Interchange.

A12 and A120, Essex: safety barrier repairs

An ongoing programme of work to repair damaged safety barriers along the A12 and A120 in various locations continues this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. Single lane closures will be in place past the area being worked on.

A12 junctions 26 to 28, Colchester: Motts Bridge refurbishment

Work to refurbish the bridge finishes this week. The northbound carriageway between junctions 26 and 28, including the junction 27 exit slip road, will be closed on Monday between 8pm and 6am. A signed diversion route will be in place the A1124, London Road, Cymbeline Way, Cowdray Avenue and A1232 Ipswich Road.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Buckden and Brampton Hut

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A428, north on the A1198 and west on the A14 to re-join the A1 at Brampton Hut.

A1 southbound between Brampton Hut and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A14, south on the A1198 then west on the A428 to re-join the A1

Brampton Road

Monday 4 to Wednesday 6 (three nights)

M11 junction 13 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester.

A1307 outbound

A428 Madingley to A14 eastbound Girton junction 31

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local roads through Cambridge

A14 westbound Milton junction 33 to Histon junction 32

Vehicles will be diverted off the A14 at junction 33, along King Hedges Road to re-join the A14 at junction 32

Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 (four nights)

A14 westbound between Bar Hill junction 29 and Swavesey junction 28

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A14 eastbound between Swavesey junction 28 and Bar Hill junction 29

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A1198 at junction 24, then east on the A428 to re-join the A14.

A14 Girton junction 31 westbound to westbound loop

Friday 8 (9pm) to Monday 11 (5am)

A1 northbound Brampton village exit and entry slips

A1 southbound Brampton village exit and entry slips

Brampton village will remain accessible via junction 22 of the A14

Brampton Road

Saturday 9 (7am) to Sunday 10 (7pm)

Conington Road

Saturday 9 (7am) to Monday 11 (5am)

Oakington Road, Dry Drayton

Lane closures

Monday 4 to Friday 8 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Little Paxton and Buckden, lane 2 closed

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Brampton Hut, lane 2 closed

Monday 4 to Wednesday 6 (three nights)

M11 northbound between junction 12 and junction 13, lane 2 closed

A421 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 eastbound junction 31 entry slip to junction 32, lanes 3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 34 and junction 33, lane 1 closed

Thursday 7 to Sunday 10 (four nights)

A14 westbound between junction 31 and junction 29, lane 2 and 3 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 27 and junction 28, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.

A120 Hare Green roundabout, Harwich Road, Essex: safety improvements

Construction of the new roundabout to improve road user safety continues this week. The westbound carriageway will be closed between Horsley Cross roundabout and the junction with the A133 between 9pm and 5am on Thursday and Friday night. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place via the B1035, B1033 and A133.

The Harwich Road junction with the A120 and the central reserve gap by Park Road are now closed.