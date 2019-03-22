M1 junction 11a southbound entry slip: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 junction 11a southbound on slip starts Monday 25 March, lasting two nights, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work single lane closures will be in place.

M1 between junction 10 and 11 in both directions: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 in both directions between junction 10 and junction 11 starts Wednesday 27 March, lasting one night, with working hours of 10pm to 5am. During this work M1 junction 10 southbound off slip will be closed with traffic being diverted to the next junction to turn around, mobile lane closures will also be in place southbound between junction 11 and 10.

M11 in various locations: barrier repair

Works to repair damaged safety barriers on the M11, A120 and A14 will be taking place at various locations this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 in various locations: drainage clearance

Works to clear drains on the M11 in various locations will be taking place this week, with working hours of 8pm to 6am, weeknights only. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 southbound between junction 7 and junction 8: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M11 southbound between junction 7 and junction 8 starts Monday 25 March, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 northbound between junction 8 and junction 9: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M11 northbound between junction 8 and junction 9 starts Tuesday 26 March, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm and 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

M11 southbound between junction 9 and junction 8: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M1 southbound between junction 9 and junction 8 will begin Wednesday 27 March, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm and 6am. During these works mobile lane closures will be in place.

M40 junction 1 to 15: routine maintenance

Routine maintenance works include maintenance of slip roads and through junctions with two lanes. Works include sweeping, drainage cleaning, litter picking, vegetation cutting, white lining, street lighting maintenance, defect repair (including street lighting defects), inspection of the assets including structures, and safety fence repair.

These works will continue until early June, over subsequent nights from 8pm, with planned re-opening times 7am on weeknights and 8am on weekends

Wednesday 27 March

There will be a closure of the Southbound exit and entry slip at Junction 2 from diverge point with main carriageway to roundabout with A40/A355.

Diversion:

Exit slip traffic – will continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at Junction 1 exit slip. Turn right and right again to re-join the M40 northbound. Travel northbound to leave at Junction 2 exit slip.

Entry slip traffic – will continue around Junction 2 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and leave the M40 at Junction 3 exit slip. Turn right at the roundabout to re-join the M40 southbound and travel back to Junction 2.

Thursday 28 March

There will be a closure of the Northbound Oxford Spur (A40) from M40 diverge point at Junction 8 to merge point of A418 entry slip road with A40. Plus the northbound Exit slip to the A418

Road users will continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at Junction 8A exit slip. Turn left along the A418 and follow A418 until it re-joins the A40 northbound

On the same night there will also be a closure of the Southbound Oxford Spur (A40) from diverge point at A418 exit slip to merge point with M40 at Junction 8. Plus the southbound Entry slip from A418

Road users will leave A40 at the A418 southbound exit slip and travel East along the A418. Travel to M40 Junction 8A and turn right at the second roundabout to join the M40 southbound.

Friday 29 March

There will be a closure of the Northbound exit and entry slip at Junction 12 from diverge point with main carriageway to junction with B4451.

Diversion:

Exit slip traffic – will continue to travel northbound along the M40 and leave at Junction 13 exit slip. Turn right and right again to re-join the M40 southbound and travel southbound to leave at Junction 12 exit slip.

Entry slip traffic – will join the M40 southbound and travel south to leave the M40 at Junction 11 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout to re-join the M40 northbound. Travel northbound back to Junction 12

Sunday 31 March

There will be a closure of the Southbound exit and entry slip at Junction 4 from diverge point with main carriageway to roundabout with A404.

Diversion:

Exit slip traffic – will continue to travel southbound along the M40 and leave at Junction 2 exit slip. Travel right around the roundabout to re-join the M40 northbound. Travel northbound to leave at Junction 4 exit slip.

Entry slip traffic – will continue around Junction 4 roundabout to join the M40 northbound and leave the M40 at Junction 5 exit slip. Turn right and right again to re-join the M40 southbound and travel back to Junction 4

M40 northbound between junction 6 and junction 7: technology maintenance works

Works to repair technology assets on the M40 between junction 6 and junction 7 starts Thursday 28 March, lasting one night, with working hours of 9pm to 6am. During this work mobile lane closures will be in place.

A1 Sandy: vegetation removal and planting works

Vegetation removal and planting works on the A1 in Sandy start Monday 25 March, lasting one night, with working hours on 9pm and 5am.

A12 between junction 20a and 20b Hatfield Peverel: bridge inspection works

Bridge inspection works on the A12 between junction 20a and 20b, Hatfield Peverel continue this week, with working hours of 9pm to 5am, finishing on Monday 25 March. During this work, northbound traffic will be diverted via, A12 junction 20a exit slip, Bury Lane over bridge, The Street, B1137 over bridge, to re-join the A12 at junction 20b entry. Southbound traffic will be diverted via A12 junction 20b exit slip, The Street, to re-join the A12 via junction 20a entry slip.

A14 junction 26, Galley Hill interchange: bridge inspection and repair works

Bridge inspection and repair works on the A14 junction 26, Galley Hill interchange starts Monday 25 March, weeknights only, with working hours of 10pm and 6am. A clearly signed diversion route will be in place directing northbound traffic via A14, B1044 southbound to re-join A14, southbound traffic via, A14, Cambridge road to re-join A14 and Huntingdon Road traffic via, Highstreet to join the A14.

A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon, Cambridgeshire: major improvements

Construction work on the new A14 Cambridge to Huntingdon scheme is underway. We are currently carrying out a variety of tasks for which we need to close lanes or carriageways on the A1, A14 and some local roads at times, usually overnight between 8pm and 6am, unless otherwise stated. A clearly signed diversion route will always be in place for closures.

For this week, the planned closures are:

Full closures:

Monday 25 (one night)

A14 eastbound Swavesey junction 28 exit slip, Anderson Road and overbridge between Swavesey and Cambridge Services

Drivers travelling eastbound wishing to access Cambridge Services and Boxworth will need to travel to Bar Hill junction 29 and return on the westbound carriageway. Drivers wishing to access Swavesey village will need to use local roads from junction 27 or 29

Monday 25 to Friday 29 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton Hut and Alconbury

Vehicles will be diverted east at Brampton Hut on the A14, then north on the A14 link to re-join the A1

A1 southbound between Alconbury and Buckden

Vehicles will be diverted south on the A14 link road, then east on the A14, south on the A1198 and west on the A428 to re-join the A1

A14 eastbound between Ellington junction 20 and Brampton Hut junction 21

Vehicles will be diverted east on the A605 then south on the A1(M) to the A605 to re-join the A14 at junction 21.

Non motorway traffic will be diverted east at Wooley Hill, then north on Ellington Road and Wooley Road to re-join the A14.

A428 eastbound Madingley to A14 eastbound Milton junction 33

Motorway traffic will travel south on the M11, east on A505 and north on A11 to re-join the A14. Non motorway traffic will be diverted on local loads through Cambridge.

M11 junction 14 exit slip

A14 westbound between Six Mile Bottom junction 36 and Histon junction 32

Motorway traffic will travel south on the A11, west on the A505 and then north on the M11.

Non motorway traffic will diverted on local roads through Cambridge

Tuesday 26 to Friday 29 (four nights)

High Street, Boxworth between A14 site compound and Cambridge Services roundabout

Wednesday 27 (one night)

Anderson Road

Thursday 28 (one night)

A14 eastbound junction 29 Bar Hill exit and entry slips

Drivers wishing to access Bar Hill and Longstanton will need to travel to Dry Drayton junction 30 and return on the westbound carriageway.

Drivers wishing to travel towards Cambridge from junction 29 will need to travel west to Swavesey and return on the eastbound carriageway.

Friday 29 March 7pm to Monday 1 April 5am

Conington Road

Saturday 30 March 6am to Monday 1 April 5am

M11 junction 14 to A14 westbound Fenstanton junction 27

Vehicles will be diverted west on the A428 then north on the A1198 to re-join the A14 at Godmanchester

A1307 outbound

Lane closures

Monday 25 to Friday 29 (five nights)

A1 northbound between Brampton and Brampton Hut, lane 1 and 2 closed

A1 southbound between junction 15 and junction 14, lanes 4,3 and 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 22 and junction 21, lane 1 closed

A14 eastbound between junction 19 and junction 20, lane 1 closed

A1/A14 Brampton Hut Gyratory, lane 1 and 2 closed

A428 eastbound between Hardwick and Madingley, lane 2 closed

A14 westbound between junction 37 and junction 36, lanes 2 and 3 closed

Saturday 30 March 6am to Monday 1 April 5am

M11 northbound between junction 12 and junction 13, lane 2 closed

For more information about this scheme, visit http://roads.highways.gov.uk/projects/a14-cambridge-to-huntingdon/, or stay updated by following us on https://twitter.com/a14c2h and https://en-gb.facebook.com/A14C2H/.